Latitude Group Holdings Ownership Breakdown: Key Stakeholders and Market Influence

Every investor in Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 28% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).And private equity firms on the other hand have a 26% ownership in the company.

Understanding Shareholder Structure

Latitude Group Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Latitude Group Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Major Shareholders and Influence

Latitude Group Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that KKR & Co. Inc. is the largest shareholder with 26% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 25% and 17% of the stock. Furthermore, CEO Robert Belan is the owner of 1.1% of the company's shares.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Insider Ownership and Its Impact

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Latitude Group Holdings Limited. In their own names, insiders own AU$35m worth of stock in the AU$1.2b company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 19% stake in Latitude Group Holdings. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

With a stake of 26%, private equity firms could influence the Latitude Group Holdings board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Latitude Group Holdings, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.