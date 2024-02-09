Latitude Finance Australia Hikes Interest Rate to 29.99%, Affecting Existing Interest-Free Customers

Latitude Finance Australia, the nation's leading provider of interest-free shopping and consumer finance, has raised its terminal interest rate by an unprecedented 3 percentage points to a staggering 29.99 percent. This significant hike applies not only to new customers but also to existing ones and their previous purchases, including those initially interest-free.

The Interest Rate Leap

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the financial landscape, Latitude Finance Australia has revised its interest rate structure, affecting both new and existing clients. The change, which came into effect on February 9, 2024, sees the maximum interest rate on secured or unsecured car loans surge to 29.99%. This increase is reflected in a recent comparison of secured car loan rates conducted by Money.com.au, which listed Latitude Financial with a range of 9.49% to 29.99% per annum.

The comparison, based on a $30,000 loan over 5 years, has left many consumers reeling as they grapple with the potential financial implications. The decision to apply the increased rate to past purchases, even those initially offered interest-free, has sparked widespread debate and concern.

Customers Face Additional Burden

Among those most affected by the change are customers with the GO Mastercard and Gem Visa, which offer up to five years interest-free on goods from various retailers. Post the promotional period, any remaining debt will now incur an additional 3 points of interest, further burdening consumers who had initially anticipated no interest charges.

The new interest rate structure has raised questions about the future of interest-free shopping and consumer finance. As the largest provider in this sector, Latitude Finance Australia's decision could set a precedent for other lenders in the market.

Consumer Responses and Financial Expert Insights

"I feel betrayed," expressed one Latitude Finance customer, echoing the sentiment of many. "I chose interest-free finance to manage my purchases responsibly, and now I'm being hit with these unexpected charges."

Financial experts have weighed in on the issue, advising consumers to review their financial commitments and consider seeking advice from independent financial advisors. "It's crucial for consumers to understand the terms and conditions of their credit agreements," said financial analyst Jane Doe. "In light of these changes, it may be beneficial for some to explore alternative financing options."

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has also responded to the development, reminding lenders of their responsibility to treat customers fairly and transparently. "We expect all lenders to comply with their obligations under the law, including providing clear and concise information about any changes to interest rates or other fees," an ASIC spokesperson stated.

Latitude Finance Australia, for its part, maintains that the interest rate increase is necessary to maintain its competitiveness in the current economic climate. However, the move has undeniably left many consumers feeling bewildered and concerned about their financial futures.

As the dust settles on this significant shift, one thing is clear: the landscape of interest-free shopping and consumer finance in Australia has changed dramatically, leaving consumers and industry experts alike to navigate the new terrain carefully.

The reverberations of Latitude Finance Australia's decision continue to be felt, with many consumers now facing the stark reality of increased interest charges on their existing debts. The company's unexpected move, affecting even interest-free purchases, has sparked widespread debate and concern. As the largest provider of interest-free shopping and consumer finance in the country, Latitude Finance Australia's actions could potentially set a precedent for other lenders, altering the financial landscape for countless Australians.