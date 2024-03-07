LatAm Asset Service Providers Eye 2024 Elections: Markets Brace for Change

As Latin America prepares for a pivotal election year in 2024, asset service providers in the region are reflecting on the past, analyzing the present state of markets, and projecting future trends amidst political uncertainties. Maria Calderon of MarketAxess, Claudia Calderon of BNP Paribas, and M. Elena Mesonero Lázaro of Caceis share their insights on the evolving landscape, expressing optimism while acknowledging the need for strategic adjustments in response to the upcoming elections.

Market Optimism Amidst Political Uncertainties

Maria Calderon highlights a sense of renewed enthusiasm in the LatAm markets, attributing it to emerging market resurgence and active participation from market players. Similarly, Claudia Calderon and M. Elena Mesonero Lázaro underline the attractiveness of LatAm's markets due to their historical returns, strong liquidity, and real yields, which continue to draw both local and international investors. However, the anticipation of key elections across the region, including in major economies like Mexico and potentially Venezuela, introduces an element of volatility and change that asset service providers must navigate carefully.

Impact of Elections on Asset Servicing

The upcoming elections are set to test the resilience and adaptability of asset service providers in LatAm. Political stability, or the lack thereof, plays a crucial role in maintaining trust, transparency, and stable regulation—foundations for attracting investments. Lázaro emphasizes the significance of Mexico's presidential election in June as a determinant of future fiscal policies and relations with key trading partners like the US. The industry is closely monitoring these developments, preparing to respond to any legal changes that could affect investments. Furthermore, the regional shift towards left-wing governments poses additional considerations regarding state ownership, market intervention, and protectionism.

The Role of Electronic Trading and Market Integration

Despite challenges, the growth of electronic trading provides a silver lining for LatAm's asset service industry. Maria Calderon credits electronic trading platforms like MarketAxess for mitigating market volatility and fostering participation even under adverse conditions, as evidenced by the trading activity in Argentina post-election. On the other hand, Lázaro points out that while demand for e-trading access is increasing, its impact in LatAm has not reached the levels seen in more developed markets. In terms of market integration, Claudia Calderon highlights the merger of Colombia, Peru, and Chile's stock markets into NUAM as a milestone that promises enhanced opportunities and optimism for the region's future.

As LatAm asset service providers navigate the complexities of an election year, their adaptability, strategic foresight, and embrace of technological advancements will be key to leveraging opportunities and mitigating risks. The evolving political and economic landscape in LatAm presents both challenges and prospects, underscoring the importance of staying informed and agile in a dynamic market environment.