Larsen and Toubro Finance Holdings Nears Completion of ‘Lakshya 2026’ Plan

Larsen and Toubro Finance Holdings (LTFH) is on the verge of successfully executing its ‘Lakshya 2026’ plan, which focuses on retailization of its loan book. The retail assets now comprise over 90% of LTFH’s loan book, marking a significant pivot in the company’s strategic direction. This has been accompanied by a robust expansion in specific segments such as Rural, Two-Wheelers (2W), and Farm Equipment.

Strengthening Balance Sheet and Prudent Asset Valuation

Alongside this shift, LTFH has bolstered its balance sheet with significant macro-prudential provisions and has maintained a prudent asset valuation buffer. These efforts are designed to support the company’s growth trajectory and help it withstand potential market uncertainties.

New Leadership and Expansion into New Markets

The appointment of Sudipta Roy as CEO is expected to inject fresh momentum into the company. Roy’s extensive experience in retail lending and expertise in technology and analytics are seen as key assets that could drive LTFH’s growth. The company is also exploring potential expansion into new markets such as credit cards, micro-loans against property (micro-LAP), and gold loans.

Emkay Global Financial’s Upgraded Rating

Emkay Global Financial has upgraded LTFH’s stock to a ‘BUY’ rating from ‘Reduce’ and has increased the target price for December 2024 to Rs 190 per share, up from Rs 155. This corresponds to an expected Price to Book (P/B) ratio of 1.8 times for FY25. The upgrade reflects the firm’s confidence in LTFH’s strategic direction and its potential for sustained profitable growth.

Conclusively, with its ‘Lakshya 2026’ plan nearing completion, LTFH is well-poised for a robust performance in the coming years, bolstered by its retail-centric approach, strong balance sheet, and the leadership of Sudipta Roy. The company’s potential expansion into new markets adds another layer of opportunity, setting the stage for a promising future.