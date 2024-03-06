Largo Commits $1M to Archway's New Affordable Housing Project, Cypress Grove Apartments

LARGO -- In a move to address the pressing need for affordable housing, the City of Largo is partnering with Miami-based Archway Partners to develop Cypress Grove Apartments, a new 84-unit complex aimed at serving lower income households. This collaboration follows the successful engagement between the city and the developer on the Seminole Square Apartments, demonstrating a continued commitment to improving living conditions for residents with limited incomes.

Strategic Partnerships and Financing

The $31.9 million Cypress Grove project, located at 555 16th Ave. SE, will offer a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments for households earning between 30% to 80% of the area median income. To make this development a reality, Archway Partners is pooling resources from various sources. Notably, the project will benefit from a $1 million loan from Largo's federal Home Investment Partnership funds, conditional upon Archway securing additional financing from the Pinellas County Housing Finance Authority, Pinellas County Housing Authority, and through Penny for Pinellas sales tax funds. This multifaceted financial strategy underscores the collaborative effort required to tackle affordable housing challenges.

Innovative Approaches to Density and Sustainability

In addition to leveraging financial partnerships, the development plan includes strategic use of zoning bonuses to enhance the project's viability. By employing both the state of Florida's graywater density bonus and the city's affordable housing density bonus, Archway aims to increase the total unit count to 84. The graywater system, a sustainable water recycling method, not only contributes to the project's environmental goals but also enables a higher density of affordable units. This approach aligns with broader efforts to innovate within the affordable housing sector, ensuring developments are both economically and environmentally sustainable.

Timeline and Community Impact

With an anticipated start date for construction in the first quarter of 2025 and completion expected in 2026, Cypress Grove Apartments represents a significant step forward in addressing Largo's affordable housing needs. The project's development timeline is set to begin with site-plan review shortly, moving Largo closer to offering more quality housing options for its lower-income residents. Vice Mayor Eric Gerard expressed optimism about the project, highlighting its potential to fulfill a critical need within the community. As Cypress Grove Apartments progresses, it serves as a model for how municipalities and developers can work together to create impactful and sustainable housing solutions.

As Largo and Archway Partners embark on this ambitious project, the implications extend beyond the immediate benefits of additional affordable housing units. Cypress Grove Apartments stands as a testament to the power of partnership, innovation, and community commitment in tackling one of the most pressing social issues of our time. With each step forward, Largo moves closer to a future where affordable, quality housing is accessible to all, setting a precedent for cities nationwide to follow.