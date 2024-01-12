en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Large VIX Call Purchase: A Defensive Play, Not a Market Downturn Prediction

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:53 pm EST
Large VIX Call Purchase: A Defensive Play, Not a Market Downturn Prediction

In a noteworthy turn of events, Chris Murphy, co-head of derivative strategy at Susquehanna Financial Group, reported a considerable purchase of VIX call options. This sizeable acquisition, one of the more substantial seen in recent times, stands as a testament to the changing winds in the financial sector. Murphy interpreted this trade as a defensive move, a safeguard rather than a prediction of a market downturn.

Deciphering the Trade

According to Murphy’s insights, this trade likely stems from a large fund, currently inclined towards long investments. The fund possibly found this strategy to be the most fitting hedge at this point, considering the relatively appealing volatility levels. The adoption of this strategy marks a shift in the general trend, a divergence from the lower levels of defensive trading observed in recent weeks.

Unpacking the Trade Details

Traders on Friday executed a significant VIX call purchase, acquiring 250,000 call options. These options would yield benefits if the volatility index ascends above 17 by mid-February. This purchase, according to market expert Chris Murphy, is less of a gamble on a stock market plunge and more of a defensive play, a measure to add portfolio protection.

Volatility and Investment Decisions

Murphy’s observations illuminate the strategic considerations big investors adopt in reaction to market conditions. It underscores the significant role that volatility plays in shaping investment decisions, particularly for portfolio protection. In a world where financial markets are as unpredictable as they are influential, such insights into market strategy provide a glimpse into the underlying dynamics of the global financial order.

0
Business Finance Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
33 seconds ago
New Labor Rule: A Shift in Worker Classification in the Gig Economy
The Biden administration has ushered in a significant change in labor regulation, implementing a new rule aimed at preventing the misclassification of workers as ‘independent contractors.’ The regulation, which could potentially impact millions of American workers, marks a significant shift in labor policy and has particular relevance for app-based platforms such as Uber, Lyft, and
New Labor Rule: A Shift in Worker Classification in the Gig Economy
London Stock Exchange Receives Boost as Two Companies Plan to List
4 mins ago
London Stock Exchange Receives Boost as Two Companies Plan to List
Emerging Sodium Ion Batteries: A Revolution in Energy Storage
5 mins ago
Emerging Sodium Ion Batteries: A Revolution in Energy Storage
Manufacturing Sector Pursues Resilience Amidst External Disruptions
53 seconds ago
Manufacturing Sector Pursues Resilience Amidst External Disruptions
New Target Store Set to Transform Retail Scene in Indian Land, SC
2 mins ago
New Target Store Set to Transform Retail Scene in Indian Land, SC
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Impact on Service and Business Operations
3 mins ago
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Impact on Service and Business Operations
Latest Headlines
World News
Remote Area Medical Provides Free Medical Services in Knoxville
31 seconds
Remote Area Medical Provides Free Medical Services in Knoxville
Croatia's New Generation Triumphs Over Spain in EHF EURO 2024 Opener
50 seconds
Croatia's New Generation Triumphs Over Spain in EHF EURO 2024 Opener
Current Standings and Upcoming Fixtures in Germany's Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2
1 min
Current Standings and Upcoming Fixtures in Germany's Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2
FDA Approves Expanded Use of Merck's KEYTRUDA for Cervical Cancer Treatment
2 mins
FDA Approves Expanded Use of Merck's KEYTRUDA for Cervical Cancer Treatment
Stephen A. Smith Criticizes Miami Dolphins' Playoff Predicament Amid Freezing Temperatures
2 mins
Stephen A. Smith Criticizes Miami Dolphins' Playoff Predicament Amid Freezing Temperatures
Advancing Pancreatic Cancer Detection: MIT's AI Neural Network PRISM
2 mins
Advancing Pancreatic Cancer Detection: MIT's AI Neural Network PRISM
Hardeep Puri's Lohri Message: 'Viksit Bharat 0 km' and Bengal's Return to Cleanliness Survey
3 mins
Hardeep Puri's Lohri Message: 'Viksit Bharat 0 km' and Bengal's Return to Cleanliness Survey
Ava Grace: The Young Beacon of Resilience That Inspired a Community
4 mins
Ava Grace: The Young Beacon of Resilience That Inspired a Community
Survey Sheds Light on American Health: Feeling Best Only Half the Year
5 mins
Survey Sheds Light on American Health: Feeling Best Only Half the Year
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app