Landmark Bancorp Unveils Encouraging 2023 Financial Results

Landmark Bancorp Inc., a reputable financial institution trading as Landmark on Nasdaq under the ticker LARK, has released its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. The report unveiled diluted earnings per share at $0.48, a slight dip from the $0.53 in the third quarter of 2023 but a significant leap from the $0.22 from the same quarter in the previous year. Net earnings for the quarter were reported at $2.6 million, a minor step down from the $2.9 million in the prior quarter but a considerable hike from the $1.2 million in Q4 2022.

Annual Figures and Key Achievements

The annual figures for 2023 indicated diluted earnings per share at $2.23, a rise from $1.79 in 2022, and net earnings totaling $12.2 million, marking a 23.9% increase from the previous year. This boost was primarily due to a surge in net interest income and stable expenses. The return on average assets was 0.67%, and equity was 9.39% for the quarter, with an efficiency ratio of 71.9%. For the year, these figures were 0.80% and 10.70%, respectively.

Landmark’s fourth quarter was characterized by several key achievements, including deposit growth, reduced reliance on borrowed funds, and an increase in gross loans, particularly in the realms of residential mortgage and agriculture.

Income and Expense Analysis

Net interest income for the quarter stood at $10.9 million, marking a 2.4% increase, and the net interest margin rose to 3.11%. However, non-interest income took a hit, primarily due to losses incurred from the sale of investment securities. Non-interest expense witnessed a decline, primarily due to the absence of acquisition costs that were present in the preceding year.

Loan Portfolio and Dividends

The company's loan portfolio remained robust, with low net loan charge-offs and non-accrual loans. Landmark declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, scheduled to be paid on February 28, 2024, and distributed a 5% stock dividend.

The bank boasted access to multiple sources of liquidity and experienced growth in deposit balances, primarily in money market and checking accounts. The loan-to-deposit ratio was pegged at 71.3%, reflecting sufficient liquidity for potential loan growth. Finally, stockholders' equity increased, signaling a strengthened financial position for Landmark Bancorp Inc.