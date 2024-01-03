Landmark Agreements Reshape European and UK Financial Regulatory Landscape

Just over six months ago, in July 2023, a significant political agreement was inked on the final text for the revised Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD II). This event marked a milestone in the evolution of financial regulations in Europe. This agreement was officially published by the Council on November 6, 2023, marking its official entry into the regulatory landscape.

The Advent of AIFMD II

The AIFMD II is not merely an update to the existing AIFMD. It introduces consequential changes to the Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS). The aim is to harmonize certain requirements and foster a more cohesive regulatory framework between the two financial regimes. This move towards harmonization is seen as a significant step in creating a more integrated and efficient financial market within the European Union.

Unveiling the Berne Financial Services Agreement

Fast forwarding to December 21st, Switzerland and the United Kingdom entered into an agreement on the mutual recognition of financial services. Dubbed as the Berne Financial Services Agreement, it is based on mutual recognition of equivalence of national legislations and regulations. This agreement is designed to foster competitiveness and cooperation between the two jurisdictions, covering areas such as banking, investment services, insurance, asset management, and financial market infrastructures for sophisticated clients.

Illuminating the Impact

The Berne Financial Services Agreement provides greater flexibility for the asset management industry and acknowledges the equivalence of the relevant framework for central counterparties and trading venues. Its impact extends particularly to the insurance sector, as it covers certain types of non-life insurances for large corporate clients. This agreement, however, is not yet in force. It must secure approval from the Parliaments of both countries before it can be officially implemented, with further guidance and updates expected in the coming months.

In conclusion, these developments represent significant shifts in the financial regulatory landscape. They have the potential to reshape the way financial services are delivered and regulated in Europe and the UK. Further details on the key aspects of AIFMD II and forthcoming steps, including access to consolidated versions of both the AIFM and UCITS Directives with highlighted amendments from AIFMD II, have been made available in a newsflash on the publisher’s website.