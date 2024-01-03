en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Landmark Agreements Reshape European and UK Financial Regulatory Landscape

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:57 am EST
Landmark Agreements Reshape European and UK Financial Regulatory Landscape

Just over six months ago, in July 2023, a significant political agreement was inked on the final text for the revised Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD II). This event marked a milestone in the evolution of financial regulations in Europe. This agreement was officially published by the Council on November 6, 2023, marking its official entry into the regulatory landscape.

The Advent of AIFMD II

The AIFMD II is not merely an update to the existing AIFMD. It introduces consequential changes to the Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS). The aim is to harmonize certain requirements and foster a more cohesive regulatory framework between the two financial regimes. This move towards harmonization is seen as a significant step in creating a more integrated and efficient financial market within the European Union.

Unveiling the Berne Financial Services Agreement

Fast forwarding to December 21st, Switzerland and the United Kingdom entered into an agreement on the mutual recognition of financial services. Dubbed as the Berne Financial Services Agreement, it is based on mutual recognition of equivalence of national legislations and regulations. This agreement is designed to foster competitiveness and cooperation between the two jurisdictions, covering areas such as banking, investment services, insurance, asset management, and financial market infrastructures for sophisticated clients.

Illuminating the Impact

The Berne Financial Services Agreement provides greater flexibility for the asset management industry and acknowledges the equivalence of the relevant framework for central counterparties and trading venues. Its impact extends particularly to the insurance sector, as it covers certain types of non-life insurances for large corporate clients. This agreement, however, is not yet in force. It must secure approval from the Parliaments of both countries before it can be officially implemented, with further guidance and updates expected in the coming months.

In conclusion, these developments represent significant shifts in the financial regulatory landscape. They have the potential to reshape the way financial services are delivered and regulated in Europe and the UK. Further details on the key aspects of AIFMD II and forthcoming steps, including access to consolidated versions of both the AIFM and UCITS Directives with highlighted amendments from AIFMD II, have been made available in a newsflash on the publisher’s website.

0
Business Europe Finance Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Snipp Interactive Inc. Reports Record Revenue Quarter Amid 2023 Financial Results

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Goldman Sachs Triumphs with $650M Inaugural Life Sciences Fund

By BNN Correspondents

Orea Mining Corp. Faces Financial Filing Failure: A Crisis Triggered by Acquisition Delays

By Sakchi Khandelwal

TransPerfect CEO Eyes News Journal Acquisition Amid Legal Spat

By Ayesha Mumtaz

North Macedonia Cancels Billion-Euro Hydro Power Plant Tender ...
@Business · 1 min
North Macedonia Cancels Billion-Euro Hydro Power Plant Tender ...
heart comment 0
Navigating the Economic Uncertainty: A Glimpse into Canada’s 2024 Landscape

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Navigating the Economic Uncertainty: A Glimpse into Canada's 2024 Landscape
Senate Investigation Exposes AbbVie’s Offshore Tax Strategies

By BNN Correspondents

Senate Investigation Exposes AbbVie’s Offshore Tax Strategies
BRC Application Achieves Significant User Growth; Eyes on Prominence in BRC-20 and Bitcoin Ecosystems

By BNN Correspondents

BRC Application Achieves Significant User Growth; Eyes on Prominence in BRC-20 and Bitcoin Ecosystems
Dispute Resolution Sector: A Year in Review and Forward-Looking Developments

By BNN Correspondents

Dispute Resolution Sector: A Year in Review and Forward-Looking Developments
Latest Headlines
World News
Jewish Americans Support Biden's Handling of Israel-Hamas Conflict
45 seconds
Jewish Americans Support Biden's Handling of Israel-Hamas Conflict
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Encouraging Voter Participation and BJP's Strategy
53 seconds
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Encouraging Voter Participation and BJP's Strategy
Windtree Therapeutics: A Balance of Potential and Uncertainty
55 seconds
Windtree Therapeutics: A Balance of Potential and Uncertainty
Operation Transformation: Promoting Community Health in Moate and Kilbeggan
1 min
Operation Transformation: Promoting Community Health in Moate and Kilbeggan
Oman’s Royal Air Force Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation: A Testament to Humanitarian Commitment
1 min
Oman’s Royal Air Force Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation: A Testament to Humanitarian Commitment
Uvalde High School Football Team: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Tragedy
3 mins
Uvalde High School Football Team: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Tragedy
Dundalk FC Gears Up for New Season: Key Signings and Future Prospects
3 mins
Dundalk FC Gears Up for New Season: Key Signings and Future Prospects
Utah Rep. John Curtis Declares Candidacy for U.S. Senate
3 mins
Utah Rep. John Curtis Declares Candidacy for U.S. Senate
London Knights' Winning Streak Bolstered by Young Talent
3 mins
London Knights' Winning Streak Bolstered by Young Talent
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
2 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
2 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app