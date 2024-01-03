Lambert House Consulting Bolsters Team with Four New Advisors

London-based consulting firm, Lambert House Consulting, has announced the hiring of four seasoned advisors in a bid to bolster its services to clients. The firm’s new recruits include Julian Rimmer, a seasoned financial advisor, whose significant experience is set to shape the company’s strategy in the global bond markets for high-net-worth private investors.

Strengthening Expertise and Services

Julian Rimmer’s appointment demonstrates Lambert House Consulting’s determination to enhance its expertise. His extensive experience in financial advisory will be instrumental in driving the firm’s strategic direction in the global bond markets. With Rimmer and other experts on board, the company is set to offer an enriched array of services to its clients.

Attracting and Retaining Top Talent

According to Sarah Wilson, a spokesperson for Lambert House Consulting, the ability to attract and retain top talent is vital in today’s competitive recruitment landscape. The firm places a strong emphasis on nurturing its workforce, ensuring that its bond division’s advisor roster, comprising self-employed core brokers worldwide and several private bankers, aligns with its high standards.

Commitment to Tailored Consulting Services

Lambert House Consulting is devoted to providing tailored consulting services that meet the unique needs of each client. The firm believes in the importance of having highly skilled professionals within the industry to achieve this goal. The company invites individuals interested in learning more about its advisory services or those seeking more information to visit their website or contact them via the provided details.