en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Lambert House Consulting Bolsters Team with Four New Advisors

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:38 pm EST
Lambert House Consulting Bolsters Team with Four New Advisors

London-based consulting firm, Lambert House Consulting, has announced the hiring of four seasoned advisors in a bid to bolster its services to clients. The firm’s new recruits include Julian Rimmer, a seasoned financial advisor, whose significant experience is set to shape the company’s strategy in the global bond markets for high-net-worth private investors.

Strengthening Expertise and Services

Julian Rimmer’s appointment demonstrates Lambert House Consulting’s determination to enhance its expertise. His extensive experience in financial advisory will be instrumental in driving the firm’s strategic direction in the global bond markets. With Rimmer and other experts on board, the company is set to offer an enriched array of services to its clients.

Attracting and Retaining Top Talent

According to Sarah Wilson, a spokesperson for Lambert House Consulting, the ability to attract and retain top talent is vital in today’s competitive recruitment landscape. The firm places a strong emphasis on nurturing its workforce, ensuring that its bond division’s advisor roster, comprising self-employed core brokers worldwide and several private bankers, aligns with its high standards.

Commitment to Tailored Consulting Services

Lambert House Consulting is devoted to providing tailored consulting services that meet the unique needs of each client. The firm believes in the importance of having highly skilled professionals within the industry to achieve this goal. The company invites individuals interested in learning more about its advisory services or those seeking more information to visit their website or contact them via the provided details.

0
Business Finance United Kingdom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
14 seconds ago
Freshworks Inc Experiences Stock Price Drop: Here's What You Need to Know
In a notable occurrence in the realm of technology stocks, Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) experienced a 6% drop in its stock price on January 2, 2024. The stock started the session at $23.114 and closed at $23.49, showcasing a considerable fluctuation between $21.93 and $23.15 during the trading day. This scenario was set against a
Freshworks Inc Experiences Stock Price Drop: Here's What You Need to Know
Cleveland-Cliffs Expands Board of Directors with New Appointment
2 mins ago
Cleveland-Cliffs Expands Board of Directors with New Appointment
2024: The Year of Agility in Hiring Practices
2 mins ago
2024: The Year of Agility in Hiring Practices
Isaac Schechtman Appointed as Sovrn's Vice President of Product, Ad Exchange
35 seconds ago
Isaac Schechtman Appointed as Sovrn's Vice President of Product, Ad Exchange
Asia's Middle Distillate Markets Hold Steady Amid Fluctuating Demand and Supply Prospects
46 seconds ago
Asia's Middle Distillate Markets Hold Steady Amid Fluctuating Demand and Supply Prospects
Blue Bird Corporation Ushers in New Era of Green Student Transportation in Kentucky
1 min ago
Blue Bird Corporation Ushers in New Era of Green Student Transportation in Kentucky
Latest Headlines
World News
Wisconsin Lawmakers Deliberate on Reforming Commercial Building Plan Review Process
19 seconds
Wisconsin Lawmakers Deliberate on Reforming Commercial Building Plan Review Process
BJP Emerges as Prime Beneficiary in Electoral Trust Donations: ADR Analysis
19 seconds
BJP Emerges as Prime Beneficiary in Electoral Trust Donations: ADR Analysis
Verlo Playfield Project: More Than Just a Game - Fostering Community through Sport
21 seconds
Verlo Playfield Project: More Than Just a Game - Fostering Community through Sport
The Evolution of EMTs: A Journey of Resilience and Adaptability
22 seconds
The Evolution of EMTs: A Journey of Resilience and Adaptability
Democratic Dissent Grows as Biden Bypasses Congress for Israel Arms Sales
25 seconds
Democratic Dissent Grows as Biden Bypasses Congress for Israel Arms Sales
Presidential Aide Refutes Former CBN Deputy Governor's Criticism of Nigerian Economy
34 seconds
Presidential Aide Refutes Former CBN Deputy Governor's Criticism of Nigerian Economy
Julius Yego: Aiming for a Fourth Olympic Appearance Amidst Challenges
2 mins
Julius Yego: Aiming for a Fourth Olympic Appearance Amidst Challenges
Gail Jenkinson, Labour Councillor, Shifts Allegiance to Green Party
3 mins
Gail Jenkinson, Labour Councillor, Shifts Allegiance to Green Party
First Birth of 2024: St. John's Health Welcomes Baby Boy Noah Miles Shockley
3 mins
First Birth of 2024: St. John's Health Welcomes Baby Boy Noah Miles Shockley
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
12 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
54 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
55 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app