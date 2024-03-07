Lake Norman Fraudsters Sentenced: Investors Lose Millions in Unregistered Securities Scam

Lake Norman residents Marlin Hershey, 54, and Dana Bradley, 53, have faced justice after deceiving investors in a large-scale unregistered securities scheme. Pleading guilty to wire fraud conspiracy in June 2023, their fraudulent activities have finally caught up with them, resulting in prison sentences announced by U.S. Attorney Dena King.

The Scheme Unraveled

From 2009 to 2021, Hershey and Bradley enticed investors into pouring money into two dubious ventures: Performance Retire and Distressed Lending Fund. Utilizing investment materials laden with false promises and omitting critical information about the financial instability of these offerings, they managed to siphon funds from unsuspecting victims. This classic Ponzi setup saw new investors' money being used to pay off older ones, a system that inevitably collapsed, leaving all involved at a loss.

Legal Repercussions

On February 22, the court handed down its decision: Hershey received a year and nine months in prison, while Bradley was sentenced to just over ten months. Beyond their prison terms, both men are mandated to serve two years of supervised release and face hefty financial penalties. Collectively, they are ordered to pay more than $333,000 in restitution to their victims, alongside forfeiture and fines amounting to over $600,000. These penalties reflect the severity of their actions and serve as a stark warning to others tempted by fraudulent schemes.

Victims and Penalties

Originally, the fraud was believed to involve losses of $7.5 million to investors. However, under a revised plea agreement for Bradley, the documented losses were adjusted to between $150,000 and $250,000. Despite this discrepancy, the substantial restitution and financial penalties underscore the significant impact of Hershey and Bradley's actions. Their sentencing closes a dark chapter for the victims involved, offering some measure of justice and closure.

This case highlights the importance of investor vigilance and the need for regulatory oversight in preventing future frauds. As Hershey and Bradley begin their sentences, the community reflects on the lessons learned and the ongoing efforts to protect unsuspecting individuals from similar predatory schemes.