Kuwait Finance House Partners with Daam Real Estate for Shariah-Compliant Housing Finance

In a significant development for the housing sector in Kuwait, the Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has announced a partnership with Daam Real Estate Development Company. The initiative aims to provide Shariah-compliant financing options for KFH customers interested in purchasing Daam's ready-made housing units. The alliance is an effort to bolster the sales, marketing efforts of national firms, and support the housing industry in Kuwait.

Supporting Kuwaiti Businesses and Enhancing Personal Finance Services

Abdulaziz Alsaeed, KFH's Acting Executive Manager for Personal Finance, reiterated the bank's commitment to supporting Kuwaiti businesses. He emphasized that KFH is dedicated to enhancing personal finance services, catering to the diverse financial needs of customers through a variety of financing products that adhere to Shariah principles.

A New Perspective in Housing

Alsaeed highlighted that Daam's projects offer a novel perspective in housing and serve as a model in the real estate industry. KFH's support extends beyond traditional financing, reaching out to initiatives that provide innovative solutions in the housing market across Kuwait.

High Quality, Excellent Specifications, and Prime Locations

Adnan Al Muhanna, CEO of Daam Real Estate Development, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration. Al Muhanna noted that Daam's properties feature high quality, excellent specifications, and prime locations, making them desirable for potential homeowners. The partnership is anticipated to benefit KFH customers with exclusive advantages when purchasing Daam properties.

The collaboration between KFH and Daam Real Estate is part of KFH's broader efforts to service the national economy, promote the production industry, and meet individual housing needs. By providing Shariah-compliant housing finance solutions, KFH is addressing the growing demand for ethical and inclusive financial options in Kuwait.