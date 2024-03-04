Kurnool's Leap Forward: Finance Minister Showcases Development, Invites Opposition to Verify via Google Maps

At a significant public gathering in Kurnool, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath made a compelling case for the progress achieved across Andhra Pradesh (AP) districts, suggesting opposition parties use Google Maps as a tool to witness the development firsthand. The minister's remarks came amidst critiques from opposition factions, particularly the Telugu Desam (TD), concerning unfulfilled promises dating back to 2014. Rajendranath's assertions aimed to underscore the YSRC government's commitment to growth and transparency post the challenging Covid-19 era.

Highlighting Government Achievements

Rajendranath took the opportunity to highlight the accomplishments of the YSRC government, particularly its efforts towards providing housing to the impoverished sectors of society. For the first time in a decade, the government has officially registered all rights to house sites, issuing conveyance deeds to beneficiaries at no cost. This move, according to the minister, stands as a testament to the government's pledge to empower the poor. During an event in Bethamcherla, documents were distributed to 1,250 families, with promises to extend this benefit to an additional 1,750 families shortly. Furthermore, Rajendranath emphasized the government's focus on women's empowerment, providing them with 1.5-cent land plots valued between Rs 3 to 5 lakh in Bethamcherla.

Advocating for Transparency and Equality

Contrasting the current administration's efforts with the previous TD rule, Rajendranath criticized the latter for corruption, especially within the Janmabhoomi committees. Under Chief Minister Jagan's leadership, the selection of beneficiaries for various schemes is conducted transparently through the secretariat and volunteer system, ensuring equitable welfare benefits for all, devoid of discrimination. This approach marks a significant shift towards openness and fairness in governance, addressing past grievances related to nepotism and corruption.

Infrastructure and Community Development Initiatives

In addition to addressing housing and land allocation, the minister inaugurated a digital library in Bethamcherla, constructed with an investment of Rs 40 lakh, showcasing the government's dedication to enhancing educational infrastructure. Moreover, Rajendranath celebrated the commencement of the supply of pure Krishna water in Bethamcherla, urging locals to offer prayers to Gangamma at the newly installed drinking water taps. This initiative not only symbolizes the government's commitment to providing essential services but also enriches the community's cultural and spiritual fabric.

As Kurnool and the wider AP region continue on their path of development and progress, the initiatives and policies implemented by the YSRC government underscore a significant transformation. The focus on transparency, empowerment, and infrastructure development, as highlighted by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, offers a blueprint for sustainable growth. While the opposition is invited to verify these claims through modern tools like Google Maps, the tangible benefits experienced by the beneficiaries speak volumes about the government's dedication to its citizens' welfare. The ongoing projects and future plans, if continued on this trajectory, promise to reshape the socio-economic landscape of Andhra Pradesh, setting an example for other states to follow.