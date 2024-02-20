Kroll Leads the Pack in 2023 Global Fairness Opinion Rankings, Cementing Its Market Leadership

In a financial landscape where precision and trust are paramount, Kroll's ascent to the pinnacle of the global fairness opinion rankings in 2023 is a testament to the firm's unwavering commitment to excellence. As announced by LSEG (formerly known as Refinitiv), this accolade not only highlights Kroll's dominance in the U.S., EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), and Australia but also underscores its comprehensive grip on the global market.

With a storied legacy that intertwines nearly a century of risk, governance, transactions, and valuation expertise, Kroll's journey to the top is a narrative of strategic foresight, meticulous execution, and an unrelenting pursuit of client satisfaction.

The Pillars of Excellence: Services and Strategy

Kroll's preeminence in the fairness opinion domain is built on a foundation of extensive experience and a broad spectrum of financial advisory services. The firm's prowess in M&A deal strategy, structuring, capital raising, and transaction advisory services, complemented by a robust financial sponsor coverage, forms the backbone of its success. This comprehensive suite of services not only ensures that Kroll is well-equipped to navigate the intricacies of corporate finance but also positions the firm as a trusted advisor across a diverse clientele. From fund managers and boards of directors to special committees, Kroll's guidance through the complex landscape of corporate deals has been instrumental in securing its leadership status.

Global Leadership Cemented by Numbers

The numbers speak volumes of Kroll's dominance in the fairness opinion arena. Ranking first globally, including in the U.S., EMEA, and Australia for the year 2023, Kroll has delivered over 1,378 fairness opinions on transactions with a combined deal value exceeding $1.1 trillion since 2005. This impressive track record is not just a reflection of the firm's capability to handle high-stake transactions but also of its ability to provide high-quality, independent financial advice that stands the test of scrutiny and time. The firm's ranking as the global leader in Fairness Opinions and Special Committee Advisory by LSEG is a clear indicator of its prowess and the trust it commands in the market.

A Century of Expertise: Kroll's Unwavering Commitment

With over 6,500 professionals spread across the globe, Kroll leverages its nearly 100-year history of expertise to offer advanced solutions that help clients maintain a competitive edge. The firm's commitment to excellence is not just about achieving top rankings; it's about being a beacon of reliability and integrity in the financial advisory sector. Kroll's role as a trusted advisor in financial and transaction advisory is well-established, and its contribution to the industry goes beyond mere numbers. It is about shaping the future of corporate finance, championing transparency, and driving value for clients in a rapidly evolving global market.