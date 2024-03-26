KRA's Final Call: eTIMS Registration Deadline Looms for 728,434 Kenyan Businesses

With the deadline for eTIMS registration fast approaching, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is intensifying its efforts to get businesses on board. March 31 marks the cutoff for enterprises to register on the Electronic Tax Invoice Management System (eTIMS), a move aimed at enhancing tax compliance and streamlining invoice management. Out of the targeted 915,000 enterprises, a whopping 728,434 are yet to comply, raising concerns over potential penalties and missed tax refunds.

Urgent Compliance Call

KRA's warning is clear: businesses failing to register by the deadline face significant repercussions, including the inability to conduct transactions smoothly and the risk of doubled penalties based on taxes evaded. eTIMS Chief Manager Hakamba Wangwe emphasized the importance of the platform for business operations and tax compliance. The initiative, however, has faced challenges, with only Ksh.25 billion collected against a target of Ksh.60 billion, underscoring the urgency for broader compliance.

Impact and Support Measures

In response to the compliance gap, KRA has noted an uptick in new PIN issuances, a sign of increased formalization among businesses, particularly small enterprises. Support measures, including the launch of eTIMS lite for simplified invoice generation and reverse invoicing solutions, aim to ease the transition for businesses. These efforts, coupled with private sector partnerships, are part of KRA's strategy to facilitate compliance and support taxpayers through the process.

Looking Ahead

As the deadline looms, the impact of eTIMS on Kenya's tax landscape remains a focal point. The push for compliance signifies KRA's commitment to modernizing tax administration and enhancing revenue collection. However, the journey towards full compliance highlights the challenges and opportunities within Kenya's diverse business ecosystem. With the clock ticking, the coming days are crucial for businesses to align with KRA's directives and for stakeholders to evaluate the long-term implications of eTIMS on tax compliance and economic growth.