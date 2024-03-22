Kotak's Infina Finance Donates Electoral Bonds Worth Rs 60 Crore to BJP, Revealed by SBI Data

Recent disclosures highlight significant political donations through electoral bonds, with Infina Finance, a firm owned by the Kotak family, making a notable contribution to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to the State Bank of India's data released to the Election Commission, Infina Finance has donated electoral bonds worth Rs 60 crore to the BJP over the span of three years.

Electoral Bonds: A New Era of Political Funding

Mumbai-based Infina Finance, associated with the capital market financing and proprietary trading, has emerged as a substantial donor to the BJP through electoral bonds in denominations of Rs 1 crore each across 2019, 2020, and 2021. This move aligns with the electoral bond scheme introduced in 2017-18 by the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, aimed at ensuring transparency in political donations. Despite its objective, the scheme has faced criticism and legal scrutiny, leading to a Supreme Court directive for disclosing details of electoral bonds encashed by political parties.

Corporate Giants' Contributions to Political Parties

Alongside Infina Finance, the Piramal group's entities have also made significant donations to the BJP, with contributions amounting to Rs 85 crore. In contrast, the Congress party received a comparatively minor donation from Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd, highlighting the varied support political parties garner from the corporate sector. This pattern of contributions has sparked a debate on the influence of big money in politics and the need for more transparent funding mechanisms.

The Supreme Court's Stand on Electoral Bonds

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court recently declared the electoral bond scheme unconstitutional, citing it as a violation of the right to freedom of speech and expression and the right to information. This decision has prompted a reevaluation of political funding in India, with calls for alternative methods that ensure transparency and fairness in the process. The disclosure of details previously hidden from public view marks a significant step towards achieving this goal.

The revelations regarding electoral bond donations have ignited discussions on the intricacies of political funding in India. As the country grapples with the implications of the Supreme Court's ruling, the future of political donations and their impact on democratic processes remains a topic of keen interest and debate.