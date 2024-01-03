en English
Finance

Korea’s National Tax Service Calls for Year-End Tax Settlements from Foreign Workers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:35 am EST
Korea’s National Tax Service Calls for Year-End Tax Settlements from Foreign Workers

The National Tax Service (NTS) of Korea has sounded the gong for workers, including foreign employees, to fill in their year-end tax settlements for income accrued in the previous year. The tax adjustment process must conclude by the date the February salaries are disbursed. The procedure for foreign workers echoes that of domestic employees, involving either additional tax payments or refunds, calculated based on the divergence between the tax due and the amount withheld by employers.

An Overview of the Tax Settlement Procedure

The tax settlement process for foreign workers is akin to that of their domestic counterparts. However, specific regulations apply to foreign taxpayers. Foreign nationals are ineligible for income deductions on savings meant for housing purchases. In addition, they have the option to apply a 19 percent flat tax rate, besides income reduction and exemption for foreign engineers.

(Read Also: Youngji Faces Online Backlash Following Performance at MBC’s Gayo Daejejeon)

Resources for Foreign Workers

The NTS has rolled out several resources to aid foreign workers in this process. These include guide materials, a YouTube video, manuals in multiple languages available on their English website, and an English helpline. The aim is to render the tax settlement process as seamless as possible for the foreign workforce.

(Read Also: Korean Re and Samsung Life Cement Coinsurance Deal Worth KRW 700 Billion)

Tax Settlement Trends Among Foreign Workers

The number of foreign employees who filed taxes witnessed an uptick in 2022, with the highest-ever taxes recorded at 1.19 trillion won. The average annual salary for these foreign taxpayers was 31.79 million won. Chinese nationals made up the largest group of foreign employees settling taxes, trailed by Vietnamese, Nepalese, Indonesians, and Americans. In terms of the volume of tax filed, Americans led the pack, followed by Chinese, Japanese, and Canadians.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

