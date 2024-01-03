Korea’s National Tax Service Calls for Year-End Tax Settlements from Foreign Workers

The National Tax Service (NTS) of Korea has sounded the gong for workers, including foreign employees, to fill in their year-end tax settlements for income accrued in the previous year. The tax adjustment process must conclude by the date the February salaries are disbursed. The procedure for foreign workers echoes that of domestic employees, involving either additional tax payments or refunds, calculated based on the divergence between the tax due and the amount withheld by employers.

An Overview of the Tax Settlement Procedure

The tax settlement process for foreign workers is akin to that of their domestic counterparts. However, specific regulations apply to foreign taxpayers. Foreign nationals are ineligible for income deductions on savings meant for housing purchases. In addition, they have the option to apply a 19 percent flat tax rate, besides income reduction and exemption for foreign engineers.

Resources for Foreign Workers

The NTS has rolled out several resources to aid foreign workers in this process. These include guide materials, a YouTube video, manuals in multiple languages available on their English website, and an English helpline. The aim is to render the tax settlement process as seamless as possible for the foreign workforce.

Tax Settlement Trends Among Foreign Workers

The number of foreign employees who filed taxes witnessed an uptick in 2022, with the highest-ever taxes recorded at 1.19 trillion won. The average annual salary for these foreign taxpayers was 31.79 million won. Chinese nationals made up the largest group of foreign employees settling taxes, trailed by Vietnamese, Nepalese, Indonesians, and Americans. In terms of the volume of tax filed, Americans led the pack, followed by Chinese, Japanese, and Canadians.

