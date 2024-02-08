Komercni Banka Reports 2023 Results: Resilience and Support for the Czech Economy

Komercni banka, one of the Czech Republic's leading financial institutions, unveiled its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 on February 8th. Despite a challenging economic landscape, the bank displayed resilience, with a net income of CZK15.6 billion, an 11.4% decrease from the previous year.

Advertisment

Resilience Amidst Economic Challenges

Jan Juchelka, CEO of Komercni banka, alongside Jiri Sperl, CFO, and Didier Colin, CRO, presented the bank's financial results. The bank's earnings per share stood at CZK82.66, with a return on equity (ROE) of around 13% and a cost-to-income ratio of 47.8%. The fourth quarter saw an ROE above 10% and a cost-to-income ratio of 46.8%.

Komercni banka's loan book grew by 5.5%, with deposits increasing by 9.7%. The liquidity coverage ratio was nearly 150%, and the total capital ratio was close to 19%. The bank reported a cost of risk at zero basis points, planning to distribute all net profits as dividends.

Advertisment

Supporting the Czech Economy

The Czech economy faced a slight GDP growth in the fourth quarter, with a decrease in year-over-year growth. Consumer price inflation reached almost 7%, and the unemployment rate remained very low at 2.4% in November 2023.

Loans demand, especially for mortgages, saw a significant increase, and deposits shifted from current to savings accounts. Assets under management outside the bank grew by 16%. Komercni banka actively supported the economy with significant financing solutions for corporate clients.

Advertisment

A Decline in Net Interest Income

The financial performance showed a decline in net interest income and an increase in operating expenses by 8.2% to CZK17.3 billion due to inflation. However, growth in fees and commissions, particularly from asset management sales, contributed positively to the bank's performance.

Komercni banka reported a 6.3% decrease in total revenues to CZK36.2 billion for the year 2023. The management proposed a dividend of CZK82.66 per share, totaling CZK15.7 billion.

Advertisment

In the fourth quarter, the bank reported a net attributable profit of 3.26 billion crowns, down from 4.63 billion a year earlier, with a decline in net interest income and higher cost of risk.

Despite the challenges, the bank expects its revenue to rebound in 2024 and grow at a low- to mid-single digit pace, as interest income also recovers. Komercni banka's commitment to supporting the Czech economy and delivering value to its shareholders remains steadfast.

As the bank navigates the evolving economic landscape, it continues to demonstrate resilience and adaptability, providing a beacon of stability for its clients and stakeholders.