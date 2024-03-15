Koda Adviser Sebastian Ferrando Claims US Stocks Outperform Australian Real Estate Investments

Koda Capital financial adviser Sebastian Ferrando critiques real estate investing, favoring US stocks due to the lower costs and higher returns associated with share portfolios. He argues that leveraging real estate involves high costs, resulting in subpar returns compared to US stocks, which could yield almost double the return on investment. Ferrando projects a 14% annual return for the US sharemarket, citing the government's growing debt financing higher corporate profits. He highlights the outperformance of US stocks over Australian residential property, which has seen significant price increases despite multiple rate hikes.

Real Estate vs. Stock Market Investing

Sebastian Ferrando's analysis points to the significant differences between investing in real estate and the stock market. He notes the hidden and constant expenses associated with property investment, such as maintenance, agent fees, and insurance, which can drastically reduce net returns. In contrast, the costs to run a share portfolio are far lower, offering a more attractive return on investment.

Leveraging Investments

Ferrando compares leveraging in real estate to leveraging in the stock market through a margin facility. He explains how leveraging can magnify returns in both scenarios but emphasizes that the stock market offers a higher return potential due to lower associated costs and the ability to leverage US shares with higher historical returns.

Projecting Future Returns

Based on current government debt levels and spending patterns, Ferrando projects a 14% annual return for the US stock market moving forward. This projection is supported by the fiscal deficit and government spending programs expected to boost corporate profits and, in turn, sharemarket returns. He contrasts this with the performance of Australian residential property, which, despite recent price increases, offers lower returns when considering all associated costs.