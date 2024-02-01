Klaviyo to Unveil Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Digital relationship management pioneer, Klaviyo, Inc., has publicly scheduled the release of its financial outcomes for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year of 2023. The disclosure is set to occur post-market close on February 27, 2024.

Details of the Announcement

Accompanying the earnings release, Klaviyo will host a live audio webcast at 4:30pm ET on the same day. This will provide an opportunity for discussion and exploration of the financial results. The press release, inclusive of the financial figures, along with a link to the webcast, will be made available on the company's investor relations website. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be archived on the site for future reference and accessibility.

Company Profile

Klaviyo's core business emphasizes the effective utilization of first-party data by businesses. The platform offers more than 300 integrations, enhancing customer engagement and retention. Designed to be user-friendly, it caters to business users across the spectrum of expertise levels. Noteworthy clients include brands such as Good American, TaylorMade, Skims, and Stanley 1913, and the platform boasts over 135,000 paying users.

Reach Out

In the company's announcement, contact information for investor and public relations inquiries was also provided, enabling interested parties to reach out for additional information or clarifications.