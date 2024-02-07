KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Reports Losses in Q4 2023, Optimistic About Future Growth

In the recently concluded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call, the firm reported a GAAP net loss of $18.7 million, translating to a negative $0.27 per diluted share. The distributable earnings were pegged at negative $26 million or negative $0.37 per share, a result of a significant write-off of $59 million. Despite the substantial losses, the firm has successfully retained a robust liquidity position and has strategically optimized its financing structure.

Advertisment

Dividend Declaration amid Losses

In a bid to assure investors, the company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.25 per share for the first quarter of 2024, payable on April 15, 2024. This move is seen as a strategic response to the financial downturn, providing a semblance of stability and trust in the firm's financial management.

Company's Portfolio Management and Future Projections

Advertisment

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) has been actively managing its portfolio, focusing on multifamily and industrial properties, and has established a CECL allowance of $3.06 per share. The company's CEO, Matt Salem, underscored their proactive management and the potential for increased earnings as they navigate the current market challenges. Salem expressed optimism in the company's ability to turn the tide, citing their plans to acquire titles to certain real estate properties, which they believe will lead to value creation once stabilized.

Financial Structure and Future Prospects

Additionally, KREF reported over $1 billion in repayments and a diversified liability structure with $8.9 billion in financing capacity. This diversified financial structure provides the company with a strong foundation to weather the current financial storm and positions it for future growth and stability.