en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Kitco NEWS: A Reliable Source for Market Insights

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:24 pm EST
Kitco NEWS: A Reliable Source for Market Insights

In the world of financial journalism, Kitco NEWS has emerged as a reliable source of in-depth coverage on the economy, stock markets, commodities, cryptocurrencies, mining, and metals. The organization is committed to providing accurate and timely information to assist individuals in making well-informed decisions in the market. The team of journalists at Kitco NEWS leaves no stone unturned, offering daily market summaries, interviews with industry experts, and exclusive event coverage.

Introducing Jim Wyckoff’s Trading Tool

Among the team of experts at Kitco NEWS is Jim Wyckoff, a seasoned financial journalist with over 25 years of experience in the field. Wyckoff has developed a unique analytical and trading tool specifically designed for active intra-day gold futures traders. This tool, a 5-minute bar chart for Comex gold futures, displays crucial short-term moving averages and technical support and resistance levels. The tool offers traders potential buy and sell signals based on price movements.

Current Market Snapshot

As per recent reports, gold prices have seen a slight increase, while silver prices have marginally dropped. There is a reported decrease in U.S. stock index futures, which is attributed to attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. This incident, along with weak economic data from China, has impacted the metals markets. The U.S. dollar index is on the rise again, while crude oil prices have fallen. The U.S. Treasury 10-year note yield currently stands at 3.929%. Upcoming U.S. economic data include the U.S. manufacturing PMI and construction spending.

Future Market Predictions

Looking ahead, investors are confident that major Western central banks are on the verge of transitioning from a phase of raising interest rates to cutting them. This conviction stems from the surprising resilience of the U.S. economy, buoyed in part by consumers’ pandemic savings and the appeal of America as a safe harbor for investments. According to Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Commodity Strategist Mike McGlone, gold prices are set to reach new highs in 2024, potentially rising to $3,000. This prediction is supported by the fact that gold has outperformed most commodities and the S&P 500 on a year-over-year basis, indicating a potential global recession.

0
Finance Investments
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Barnes & Noble Education Inc: A Deep Dive into its Stock Prices and Financial Performance

By Ebenezer Mensah

Indonesia's OJK Leads the Charge in Transition to Renewable Energy

By BNN Correspondents

Fisher Investments Refutes Sale Rumors, Criticizes The Wall Street Journal

By Nitish Verma

Australian Government Seeks Balance in Managing Cost-of-Living Pressures and Inflation

By Geeta Pillai

CoinDCX Face Allegations of Fraud: Investors Cry Foul over Dubious Wit ...
@Cryptocurrency · 4 mins
CoinDCX Face Allegations of Fraud: Investors Cry Foul over Dubious Wit ...
heart comment 0
Double Trouble: Devi’s Donuts Burglarized Twice in One Night

By BNN Correspondents

Double Trouble: Devi's Donuts Burglarized Twice in One Night
The 2023 U.S. Stock Market: A Year of Significant Rebound

By Shivani Chauhan

The 2023 U.S. Stock Market: A Year of Significant Rebound
2024: What’s in Store for Australia’s Property Market?

By Geeta Pillai

2024: What's in Store for Australia's Property Market?
U.S. Stock Market’s Remarkable Recovery in 2023: A Deep Dive

By Salman Akhtar

U.S. Stock Market's Remarkable Recovery in 2023: A Deep Dive
Latest Headlines
World News
Harnessing Sunflower Power: A Fight against Malaria in Africa
3 mins
Harnessing Sunflower Power: A Fight against Malaria in Africa
Maine Lawmakers Mull Over Granting Broader Internet Gambling Rights to Tribes
3 mins
Maine Lawmakers Mull Over Granting Broader Internet Gambling Rights to Tribes
Chico State Basketball Teams Triumph Over Cal Poly Humboldt; High School Teams Showcase Competitive Spirit
3 mins
Chico State Basketball Teams Triumph Over Cal Poly Humboldt; High School Teams Showcase Competitive Spirit
Kent State Golden Flashes Lead Ball State Cardinals in Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Kent State Golden Flashes Lead Ball State Cardinals in Basketball Showdown
Dr. Bakita Bello Weighs in on Ondo State's Political Climate Amidst New Leadership
4 mins
Dr. Bakita Bello Weighs in on Ondo State's Political Climate Amidst New Leadership
Senator John Fetterman's Candid Discourse on Battling Depression: A Beacon of Hope
4 mins
Senator John Fetterman's Candid Discourse on Battling Depression: A Beacon of Hope
Columbiana Clippers Score Big Win Over Mineral Ridge Rams
4 mins
Columbiana Clippers Score Big Win Over Mineral Ridge Rams
Jordan Ayew Reflects on Crucial Crystal Palace Win Ahead of AFCON Departure
4 mins
Jordan Ayew Reflects on Crucial Crystal Palace Win Ahead of AFCON Departure
Sean Kertes Unanimously Re-elected as Chairman of Westmoreland County Commissioners
4 mins
Sean Kertes Unanimously Re-elected as Chairman of Westmoreland County Commissioners
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
15 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app