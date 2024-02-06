Kinsale Capital (KNSL) Experiences Stock Surge Ahead of Q4 Earnings Report

Kinsale Capital (KNSL), a notable Virginia-based insurance provider, is gaining traction in the financial market as its stock price surges ahead of its anticipated fourth-quarter earnings report. With a focus on the excess and surplus lines market in the U.S., Kinsale Capital stands as the IBD Stock Of The Day, reflecting its robust performance and promising growth trajectory.

Strong Performance and Expected Growth

Analysts forecast a 30% growth in Kinsale Capital's earnings for the fourth quarter, with an earnings per share (EPS) estimate of $3.39. In addition, a 38% increase in total revenue, amounting to $336 million, is anticipated. The insurer's impressive performance is evident in its EPS growth of over 67% across the past three quarters, including a 100% gain in Q3. The company's stock has increased approximately 19% since the onset of 2024, surpassing the S&P 500 index following a 52% upswing in the previous year.

Stock Market Performance

Since January 10, 2023, Kinsale Capital's stock has consistently traded above its 200-day moving average. The company transitioned from the Nasdaq to the New York Stock Exchange in January 2022, further underlining its market presence. The KNSL stock boasts a Composite Rating of 98 out of 99 and is in a cup-with-handle base with an official buy point of 411.32.

Future Projections

Future projections for Kinsale Capital are equally promising. Analysts predict a 20% growth in the company's 2024 EPS compared to the estimated 2023 levels. Beyond this, a further profit increase of 40% is anticipated by 2026. These projections signal Kinsale Capital's potential to continue outperforming and set the stage for its anticipated positive fourth-quarter earnings report.