Kindred Group plc To Publish Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Reports, Hosts Web Presentation

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:52 am EST
Kindred Group plc To Publish Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Reports, Hosts Web Presentation

Kindred Group plc, a leading provider of online gambling services, has confirmed it will unveil its financial reports for the final quarter and full year of 2023 on February 7, 2024, at 07:30 Central European Time (CET). The announcement comes as the company prepares to share insights into its performance and future prospects with shareholders, investors, and other interested parties.

The Unveiling of the Financial Reports

According to the official announcement, the interim report for Q4 2023 and the year-end report for 2023 will be released on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. The reports are expected to detail the firm’s financial status and highlight key accomplishments and challenges over the past year. The release of these reports is a significant event for Kindred Group plc, as it offers stakeholders a comprehensive view of the company’s financial health and operational performance.

Insights from Interim Executives

Alongside the release of the reports, a web presentation in English is scheduled for 10:00 CET. This presentation will be hosted by Kindred Group’s Interim CEO, Nils Andén, and Interim CFO, Patrick Kortman. The executives are expected to provide their insights into the results, shedding light on the company’s strategies, achievements, and future plans. The presentation will be webcast live, enabling stakeholders and other interested parties to tune in remotely and gain first-hand knowledge from the company’s leaders.

Interactive Session for Attendees

In a bid to foster engagement and transparency, the company has arranged a telephone conference to accompany the web presentation. Those interested in participating in the conference will need to register beforehand to receive a phone number and conference ID, which will be required for access. Organizers have urged participants to register well in advance to avoid any last-minute hitches. Following the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session, allowing attendees to interact directly with the company’s interim executives and ask pertinent questions.

Business Finance
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

