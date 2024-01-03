Khazanah Nasional and CGC Digital Boost MSME Financing in Malaysia with Investment in Funding Societies

In a significant move to bolster financial access for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across Malaysia, Khazanah Nasional Bhd and CGC Digital Sdn Bhd have pledged a strategic investment in Funding Societies | Modalku, Southeast Asia’s premier digital finance platform. This initiative aims to bridge the RM90 billion funding gap currently faced by Malaysian MSMEs.

Strengthening MSME Financing

As part of its broader objectives, Funding Societies plans to extend its reach beyond the major urban areas of Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang, and Johor. The platform is setting its sights on supporting more than 25,000 MSMEs nationwide by the end of 2025. These ambitious plans are set against the backdrop of Funding Societies’ impressive track record of facilitating over US$3.5 billion in business financing through five million transactions. This has benefitted more than 100,000 businesses across Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Expanding Shariah-Compliant Financing

Funding Societies also intends to enhance the availability of its Islamic financing options. Since its launch in May 2023, it has already provided over RM100 million in Shariah-compliant financing. Khazanah Nasional, Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund, aligns with this vision. As part of its Dana Impak (impact fund) initiative, which forms a key pillar of its Advancing Malaysia strategy, Khazanah aims for over 50% of Funding Societies’ annual loan disbursements to be Shariah-compliant by 2025. This strategy carries a particular emphasis on supporting Bumiputera MSMEs.

Innovations in Digital Guarantee Products

CGC Digital, on the other hand, is keen on creating innovative digital guarantee products to further enhance MSMEs’ access to financing. With these concerted efforts, Funding Societies hopes to address the persistent credit challenges faced by MSMEs in Malaysia. Kelvin Teo, co-founder and group CEO of Funding Societies, underscored the importance of MSMEs to Malaysia’s economy and expressed his commitment to providing a range of short-term financing solutions to confront these challenges.

In conclusion, this strategic investment by Khazanah Nasional and CGC Digital in Funding Societies is expected to make a significant impact on Malaysia’s MSME landscape, potentially accelerating economic growth and enhancing financial inclusion across the nation.