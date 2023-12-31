en English
Crime

Kharadar Police Busts ‘Lone Wolf’ Extortionist, Unveils Shocking Tactics

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:40 am EST
The streets of Karachi, Pakistan’s bustling metropolis, witnessed a significant breakthrough in crime control as the Kharadar Police detained a man named Faisal, a lone wolf extorting money from traders through life threats. This arrest marks an important step in the city’s ongoing struggle against the criminal underworld and its ramifications on the local economy.

Unfolding the Lone Wolf’s Network

Faisal, who earned his living as a labourer, ran an individual extortion ring that relied heavily on intimidation and harassment to extract money from his victims. His modus operandi was unique, employing elements of fear and coercion to compel traders to part with their hard-earned money.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amjad Hayat revealed that Faisal targeted four to five traders, demanding between one million to 1.5 million Pakistani rupees as ‘protection money’. His method of intimidation was particularly chilling, using murder videos sent via WhatsApp to instill fear in his victims.

A Glimpse into the Criminal’s Tools of Trade

Adding an international twist to his operations, Faisal used an Iranian phone number for communication. The police, upon apprehension, seized Faisal’s mobile phone and cards from various shops, which he used as tools in his extortion operation. The presence of these cards indicates the extensive network and meticulous planning behind his criminal activities.

Taking Down the Predator

The Karachi Police’s swift and decisive action has brought down a significant threat to the city’s trader community. The arrest of Faisal not only disrupts his operation but also sends a strong message to similar lone wolves operating within the city’s underbelly. The police have formally registered a case against Faisal, marking the beginning of the legal proceedings against his criminal activities.

Crime Finance Pakistan
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

