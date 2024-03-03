KFH Honors Top Performers of 2023, Achieves Record Profits Under Qadha Program

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) marked a significant event in Kuwait City on March 3, 2024, celebrating its distinguished employees for the year 2023 through the Qadha program. This first-of-its-kind program in the banking sector was highlighted in an honoring ceremony at the Arraya Ballroom, attended by KFH Acting Group CEO Abdulwahab Iesa Al Rushood and KFH Kuwait CEO Khaled Yousef AlShamlan.

Groundbreaking Employee Recognition Program

The Qadha program, launched in 2021, stands as a beacon of employee recognition, covering all departments and rewarding employees for their hard work on different bases. Its selection process, rooted in precise criteria and global performance evaluation studies, recently earned the Brandon Hall Gold Medal for "Best Advance in Employee Recognition Program." During the ceremony, Abdulwahab Iesa Al Rushood commended the KFH talents for their dedication, which played a pivotal role in the bank's exceptional financial results in 2023, including a record net profit of KD 584.5 million, marking a 63.4% increase and the highest-ever recorded in KFH’s journey.

Exceptional Results and Future Outlook

Khaled Yousef AlShamlan, in his address, expressed deep appreciation for the honorees' dedication, which significantly contributed to the demand for KFH’s products and services. He highlighted the historic 2023 financial results, emphasizing the solid operational performance and teamwork. AlShamlan also pointed out the merger with AUB as a significant phase, anticipating continued dedication to maintain growth, enhance business operations, and improve operational efficiency.

Commitment to Excellence and Customer Service

AlShamlan underscored the importance of customer service as a chief priority and cornerstone of KFH's strategy, inviting employees to maintain their productivity, pursue self-improvement, and achieve work-life balance. He stressed the role of service quality and cooperation in boosting growth and ensuring KFH's leadership position as the world's leading Islamic financial institution. The ceremony served not only to recognize the hard work of KFH’s employees but also to affirm the bank's commitment to excellence, innovation, and its customers.

In reflecting on the achievements and future prospects, KFH’s recognition of its employees under the Qadha program underscores the bank's commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and dedication. As KFH continues to navigate the complexities of the financial world, the continued emphasis on employee recognition, customer service, and operational efficiency signals a promising trajectory for the institution and its stakeholders.