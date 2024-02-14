Keyera Corp. Announces Q1 2024 Dividend and Celebrates Record 2023 Financial Results

Keyera Corp., a prominent Canadian energy infrastructure company, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per common share for Q1 2024, payable on March 28, 2024. The dividend, eligible under the Income Tax Act (Canada), is subject to Canadian withholding tax.

Keyera's Triumphant 2023 Financial Results

In 2023, Keyera reported record financial results, driven by growth in the KAPS pipeline system and customer commitment to additional volumes. The company swung to a profit in the latest quarter, demonstrating its success in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and gas liquids.

Unprecedented Growth and Strategic Accomplishments

Keyera achieved a record Adjusted EBITDA of $339 million for Q4 and $1.21 billion for the full year. Distributable cash flow for the quarter and full year were $234 million and $855 million, respectively. Notably, the company secured significant long-term integrated agreements, completed the Pipestone expansion ahead of schedule and below cost, and reported record results in the Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments.

2023: A Year of Milestones and ESG Progress

The year 2023 saw Keyera's net earnings reach $49 million for Q4 and $424 million for the full year, including a non-cash impairment charge of $210 million related to the Wildhorse terminal. The company's strong financial position, lower emissions, and best-ever safety performance were highlighted by its CEO.

Looking Ahead: Keyera's 2024 Outlook

Keyera expects strong free cash flow generation in 2024, with continued margin growth and lower capital spending. However, the company will take its Alberta EnviroFuels (AEF) facility offline for six weeks in the spring for maintenance activities, which is expected to impact 2024 realized margins for the marketing segment by approximately $35 million to $45 million.

As Keyera moves forward, it continues to execute its strategy, providing high-quality services ethically, safely, and responsibly. The company operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive assets and expertise in delivering energy solutions.

Note: This article was written on 2024-02-14.