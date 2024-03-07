Kevin Harrington Joins OriginClear Revolution to Boost US Water Recycling Rates

Kevin Harrington, a renowned celebrity entrepreneur, has recently teamed up with OriginClear, a forward-thinking company focused on addressing America's water challenges. Harrington's role will involve using his expertise to engage everyday investors through crowdfunding, aiming to significantly enhance industrial and agricultural water recycling rates across the nation.

Building an Army of Investors

OriginClear's innovative approach, dubbed 'local responsibility', seeks to empower businesses and farms to treat and recycle water on-site, thereby drastically reducing reliance on municipal systems. Harrington, excited by the potential of this mission, aims to mobilize an 'army of us' - referring to American investors - to fund and support water independence initiatives. This strategy could, according to OriginClear, more than double the freshwater availability for residential use by increasing recycling rates from the current 1% to 15%.

Addressing the Water Crisis

The collaboration comes at a critical time, as many regions in the United States face severe water shortages and dwindling water tables. OriginClear CEO, Riggs Eckelberry, emphasizes the urgent need for localized water treatment solutions, citing that less than one percent of treated water is currently recycled. By enabling on-site water treatment and recycling, businesses can play a pivotal role in alleviating the strain on overburdened city water systems.

A Visionary Partnership

Harrington, whose career highlights include generating over $6 billion in global sales and launching more than 500 products, was introduced to OriginClear's mission on his Boom America show. Recognizing the potential impact of the company's approach, he quickly came on board. This partnership not only signifies a significant step towards solving the US water crisis but also highlights the power of combining entrepreneurial spirit with innovative environmental solutions.

As this collaboration unfolds, it stands as a beacon of hope and a call to action for investors and stakeholders across the nation. By leveraging Harrington's influence and OriginClear's expertise, there's a tangible path towards a more sustainable and water-secure future for America.