Keventer: Third Largest Corporate Donor through Electoral Bonds, Cancels IPO Amid Market Volatility

Kolkata-based FMCG conglomerate, Keventer, has positioned itself as the third-largest corporate donor in India, utilizing electoral bonds to contribute a staggering Rs 617 crore across its various entities. This significant financial engagement places Keventer behind only Future Gaming and Hotel Services and Megha Engineering in terms of corporate donations through electoral bonds. Despite this substantial political contribution, Keventer Agro, the flagship of the group, faced a sharp decline in EBITDA to Rs 14.3 crore in FY23 from Rs 55.3 crore the previous year, with its EBITDA margin plummeting due to increased raw material costs. Amid these financial challenges, Keventer shelved its IPO plans, originally set to raise Rs 350 crore, due to the prevailing unfavorable market conditions, a decision underscored by a report from India Ratings.