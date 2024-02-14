Kerry Group Anticipates Modest Profit Growth Despite Challenging Year

Kerry Group, the Irish food and nutrition titan, is poised for a modest profit uptick in 2023. This projection was shared by CEO Edmond Scanlon and CFO Marguerite Larkin during a conference call with analysts from Barclays, Davy, UBS, JPMorgan Chase, Goodbody Stockbrokers, Goldman Sachs, and Citigroup.

Advertisment

A Challenging Year for Kerry Group

The past year has been a bumpy ride for Kerry Group, with its share price plummeting to six-year lows. Yet, the company remains hopeful, anticipating profits of €1.2 billion this week.

Revised Profit Growth Expectations

Advertisment

In October 2023, Kerry Group tempered investor expectations, announcing that its profit growth in 2023 would likely be at the lower end of the previously given guidance of 1 to 5 percent growth.

Analysts Weigh In

Analysts from various financial institutions have been closely monitoring Kerry Group's performance. Despite the challenges, many remain optimistic about the company's potential for growth in the coming year.

Advertisment

Barclays analyst, Andrew Holland, noted that while the past year had been difficult, Kerry Group's strong market position and diverse product portfolio could help drive future growth. Davy's Ross Harvey echoed this sentiment, highlighting the company's resilience in the face of adversity.

UBS's Andrew Wood was slightly more cautious, pointing out that while the company's prospects looked promising, there were still several factors that could impact its performance in the coming year. These include ongoing supply chain disruptions, rising input costs, and changing consumer preferences.

JPMorgan Chase's Ken Goldman emphasized the need for Kerry Group to continue innovating and expanding its product offerings to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving food and nutrition market.

Advertisment

Goodbody Stockbrokers' Patrick Haughey praised Kerry Group's recent efforts to streamline its operations and improve efficiency, which he believes will contribute to the company's profitability in the long run.

Goldman Sachs' Adam Samuelson and Citigroup's Simon Thomas both expressed confidence in Kerry Group's ability to navigate the current challenges and deliver solid results in 2023.

As Kerry Group prepares to announce its 2023 financial results, all eyes will be on the company to see if it can indeed deliver on its modest profit growth expectations. With its strong market position, diverse product portfolio, and commitment to innovation, the company certainly has the potential to bounce back from its recent challenges and continue its growth trajectory.

Advertisment

In the highly competitive food and nutrition industry, resilience and adaptability are key. If Kerry Group can demonstrate these qualities in the face of adversity, it could very well emerge stronger and more successful than ever before.

Key Points: