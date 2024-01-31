Keros Therapeutics Put Selling Strategy Offers High Annualized Returns

The shifting sands of investment strategies often reveal hidden opportunities. One such opportunity is currently presenting itself in the form of Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS), a potential goldmine for investors seeking alternative ways to invest. Instead of the traditional route of direct stock purchases, the focus here is on the intriguing strategy of selling puts, with a specific eye on the upcoming September put.

Unearthing the Potential in Put Selling

An enticing prospect lies in the September put at the $50 strike price. The current bid stands at a promising $5.90. The beauty of this strategy is the potential return on investment. A $50 investment could offer an 11.8% return, or an even more impressive 18.5% annualized return. This is, of course, assuming the put contract goes unexercised and the stock does not take a 12.3% tumble to the strike price.

A Closer Look at the Numbers

If the contract were to be exercised, the investor's cost basis for the shares would be reduced to $44.10 each. This reduction takes into account the premium earned from the put sale. The historical volatility of KROS stock is another important factor to consider. Indicated at 59%, this data along with fundamental analysis, can serve as a useful tool for investors to weigh the risk and reward of this put selling strategy.

Current Market Indications

A peek into the options trading activity reveals a put:call ratio of 0.70. This suggests a higher than average interest in put buying when compared to the median ratio of 0.65. However, it's worth noting that the views expressed in the market do not necessarily align with those of Nasdaq, Inc. Investors are always advised to conduct their own comprehensive research before making any investment decisions.