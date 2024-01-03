Kering Reveals Trading Activity for Second Half of 2023

In a revealing disclosure, Kering, the renowned luxury goods enterprise, has shared the specifics of its trading operations under the liquidity mandate supervised by Rothschild Martin Maurel for the latter half of 2023. The breakdown offered takes into account the count of executions, and the volume of shares transacted on both purchasing and selling fronts during the semester concluding on December 31, 2023.

Buy Side Performance

On the purchase front, the figures were impressive with a total of 8,251 executions involving around 227,285 shares, which translated to a traded volume of nearly 102.85 million euros. This substantial number signifies an ascension from the data recorded in the first half of the year, as of June 30, 2023, where the buy side registered 5,245 executions with 177,685 shares amounting to roughly 97.63 million euros.

Sell Side Performance

The selling side too saw considerable activity, recording 8,289 executions with 221,535 shares traded. The total sum of these transactions came close to 100.15 million euros. Comparatively, the first half of the year witnessed the sell side documenting 6,111 executions with 176,685 shares, resulting in a monetary exchange of around 97.16 million euros.

Implications and Market Impact

The released data reflects the maneuvers made by Kering to sustain liquidity and streamline the trading of its shares in the market. The increase in the number of executions and the volume of shares traded from the first half to the second half of the year indicates a positive trend in the market dynamics of Kering’s shares. It is a testament to the brand’s continued momentum and growth potential in the luxury goods sector.