Kenya's Fiscal Reforms: Parastatals Directed to Remit 80% Profit, Cut Costs

In a bold move to streamline government expenditure and boost revenue, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u has mandated state corporations to overhaul their financial management practices. This directive, part of wider fiscal reforms, includes slashing recurrent expenses by 30% and remitting a significant portion of profits to the Treasury.

Advertisment

New Financial Directives

Announced as part of efforts to rationalize spending, the directive requires parastatals to cut their recurrent expenditure budgets for the upcoming financial year, starting July 1, by 30%. Additionally, commercial entities are now obligated to contribute 80% of their after-tax profits as dividends to the government. This move is aimed at enhancing revenue collection and ensuring fiscal discipline among state corporations. Regulatory authorities, on the other hand, are to remit 90% of surplus funds to the government. Furthermore, the implementation of these measures includes restrictions against embarking on new projects without explicit approval from the National Treasury.

Streamlining Operations and Expenditure

Advertisment

Prof. Ndung’u's announcement also touches on the operational aspects, emphasizing the ban on funding operations and capital expenditure for ministries, departments, and agencies by parastatals—an effort to eliminate unplanned expenditure. Luxuries such as club membership fees and allowances for personal car use during official travel are to be curtailed, reflecting a broader push towards austerity. The need for digital integration in budgeting and payments was highlighted, with a call for immediate sign-up on platforms like eCitizen and the government investments management information system.

Implications and Future Outlook

The ramifications of these directives could be far-reaching, potentially altering the landscape of state corporations in Kenya. This strategy not only aims at ensuring fiscal responsibility but also at making these entities more accountable and efficient. By compelling significant profit remittances and enforcing stringent expenditure controls, the government signals a tough stance on financial management, aligning with President William Ruto's vision of a self-sustaining economy free from wasteful spending. As these reforms take shape, the focus will be on their impact on the operational efficiency of parastatals and their contribution to the national treasury.