Education

Kenya’s Education Ministry Releases Capitation Funds Amidst Funding Shortfall Concerns

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:40 pm EST
Kenya’s Education Ministry Releases Capitation Funds Amidst Funding Shortfall Concerns

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has officially announced the release of the capitation funds for term one to primary, junior, and secondary schools. The total sum of 31.34 billion shillings has been earmarked for basic education, ensuring a seamless start to the school term. School administrators are expected to have access to these funds within the next two days.

Details of the Disbursement

The funds will cater to various aspects of education. They are allocated for free primary education, junior schools, day secondary education, and exam and invigilation fees. Moreover, a significant portion, Ksh12.8 billion, is budgeted for the construction of new classrooms for junior schools, a move aimed at facilitating the government’s plan to increase teachers and classrooms to accommodate students and align entry requirements with the new competency-based curriculum.

Concerns over Funding Shortfall

Despite this positive development, there is a growing concern among some teachers regarding a funding shortfall that the ministry has yet to address. The government allocates Sh22,244 per learner annually under the free day secondary school program. However, the allocation disbursed is only Sh16,400 per learner, leading to a deficit and financial constraints in learning institutions. This shortfall, amounting to an alarming 22 billion shillings, is forcing parents to potentially fill the gap, causing anxiety among stakeholders.

Examiners and Invigilators Get Paid

On the flip side, KCSE examiners and invigilators have a reason to celebrate. The ministry has finalized their payments with an allocated budget of 2.08 billion shillings. Given the vital role they play in the education sector, this move is seen as a significant step towards acknowledging their efforts and ensuring they are adequately compensated for their services.

The disbursement of the capitation funds is a notable development in the Kenyan education sector. While it brings relief to some, it highlights the continued financial struggles that others face. As the stakeholders grapple with these developments, the overall impact on the operation of schools and the financial remuneration of examiners and invigilators is yet to be fully realized.

Education Finance Kenya
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

