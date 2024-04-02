Kenya Airways Soars High: 2023 Turnaround with 287% Operating Profit Surge

Kenya Airways has navigated through financial turbulence to achieve a remarkable transformation evident in its 2023 financial results. Transitioning from a Ksh 5.6 billion operating loss in 2022 to a Ksh 10.5 billion operating profit in 2023—a remarkable 287% increase—reflects the success of its strategic recovery plan, Project Kifaru. This turnaround, underpinned by a 53% surge in total revenue, attributed largely to a 43% rise in passenger numbers, signals a promising future for the airline and the aviation sector. Strategic operational changes, such as maximizing scheduled flights and forging partnerships, have bolstered revenue despite facing a Ksh 24 billion foreign exchange loss. Kenya Airways’ focus on financial stability, demonstrated by the reduction in pre-tax loss to Ksh 22.7 billion, sets a strong foundation for continued growth.