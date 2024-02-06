Kensington Mortgages Updates Its Offerings with Rate Cuts and New Options

In a move to broaden its offerings and cater to a diverse range of borrowers, Kensington Mortgages has announced a series of updates to its mortgage product offerings. The changes, which include rate reductions and the introduction of new options, are designed to offer greater support for both residential and buy-to-let (BTL) clients.
Significant Rate Cuts Across Selected Mortgages
Kensington Mortgages has made significant cuts in rates across selected residential mortgages. The reductions, which reach up to 20 basis points, apply to the Select, Core, Hero, Young Professionals, eKo cashback and reward, and Property Plus ranges. Notably, within the Select range, a five-year fixed rate now stands at 5.29%, a three-year fix at 5.49%, and a two-year fixed rate at 5.59%. All these options are available at 75% loan-to-value (LTV) with a £999 fee.
The Hero mortgages now offer a five-year fixed rate at 5.19% and a two-year fix at 5.49%, both at 75% LTV with a £999 fee. Kensington is also attracting residential clients with smaller deposits by offering no-fee options at 95% LTV, such as a five-year fixed rate at 7.44% with no fee and free valuation, and a 6.94% rate with a £1,299 fee.
Updates For BTL Clients
For BTL clients, Kensington has reduced rates by up to 96 basis points on products like HMO and MUB mortgages. Starting rates for BTL are now at 5.19% for a five-year fixed rate, 5.29% for a three-year fix, and 5.59% for a two-year fixed rate, all at 75% LTV with a 2% fee, applicable also to limited companies.
New special rate BTL products for landlords include two- and five-year fixed rates with free valuations, with rates such as 4.15% for 70% LTV and 4.54% for 75% LTV for two-year fixed rates, and a five-year fix at 4.49% for 75% LTV, all with a 5% fee. Special fixed rates for HMO or MUB mortgages are also available.
Commitment to Diverse Range of Borrowers
Vicki Harris, Chief Commercial Officer at Kensington Mortgages, highlighted the company's commitment to supporting a diverse range of borrowers through these changes. Harris emphasized Kensington’s unique criteria development and underwriting capabilities, which allow it to cater to a wider range of borrowers with distinct needs.
In addition to the changes, Kensington Mortgages continues to provide dedicated support for residential clients requiring loans between £500k and £2million. This commitment, coupled with the company’s personalized approach to lending and its team of experienced senior underwriters, positions Kensington Mortgages as a preferred choice for both residential and BTL clients seeking optimal mortgage solutions.