Ken O Kennedy's Strategy: Buying Kinaxis, Selling Oracle for Long-Term Gains

Ken O Kennedy of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel focuses on understanding businesses for long-term gains, steering clear of interest rate predictions. This approach has led to impressive double-digit returns for their Total Equity Portfolio. Kennedy's investment philosophy prioritizes fundamental analysis and a buy-and-hold strategy over market speculation.

Investment Philosophy and Market Outlook

Kennedy's strategy involves a detailed examination of a company's industry position, business model, management, and ESG performance. His team looks for businesses that can compound growth over time, aiming for low portfolio turnover and concentrated investments. Despite the current market's fascination with technology and AI, Kennedy urges caution, noting that while some tech stocks are fundamentally strong, the sector feels overextended.

Strategic Buys and Sells

Recently, Dixon Mitchell added Kinaxis Inc., a Canadian supply chain management software company, to their portfolio, attracted by its profitable software business and rapid growth. Ametek Inc., known for its electronic appliances and devices used across various sectors, was another addition, valued for its effective capital deployment. On the flip side, Oracle Corp and Thomson Reuters Corp were sold, with concerns over valuation and limited future growth prospects.

Advice for New Investors

Kennedy emphasizes the importance of keeping fees low and taking full advantage of registered savings programs. He also suggests that working with a financial planner can lead to better long-term outcomes, provided that one is mindful of the fees involved. Reflecting on missed opportunities, Kennedy mentions Constellation Software Inc. as a stock he wishes had been included in the Total Equity Portfolio sooner, highlighting the continuous evaluation process in investment decision-making.