Kefi Gold and Copper Secures Financing for Ethiopia's Tulu Kapi Gold Project Amid Regulatory Changes

Kefi Gold and Copper, an AIM-listed company, has made substantial progress in securing funding for its Tulu Kapi gold project in Ethiopia, set to launch in the first half of this year. This development marks a significant milestone as Tulu Kapi prepares to become Ethiopia's first industrial-scale mine in the modern era, with the entire required development budget of $320 million now sourced at the subsidiary level. Following final approvals from the lead bank, the formal approval processes of other parties, including co-lending banks and local equity investors, are well underway.

Strategic Financing and Regulatory Support

Recent regulatory changes in Ethiopia have been pivotal in advancing the project, notably by enhancing the equity funding structure and reducing finance costs. These changes encompass foreign exchange exemptions, an increased maximum permissible ratio of debt to equity, and the allowance for MNCs to reinvest their local currency earnings into new business sectors. Within the development capital budget, $100 million is to be provided through the issuance of two types of equity risk notes (ERNs), with a focus now on the lower-cost ERN, fixed at 12% yearly, indicating a streamlined and cost-effective approach to financing.

Collaborative Efforts and Future Prospects

The collaboration with a major MNC investor, who has received initial board approvals, along with the credit committee-approved $95 million debt from the lead bank and governmental commitments, illustrates the strong support and confidence in the project's viability. The company anticipates full financial closure by mid-2024, with all syndicate members agreeing on a schedule for remaining pre-launch tasks. The project's progress is a testament to the fruitful collaboration between Kefi Gold and Copper, the Ethiopian government, and international financial institutions, setting a precedent for future mining endeavors in the region.

Implications for Ethiopia's Mining Sector

The Tulu Kapi gold project is not just a significant development for Kefi Gold and Copper but also represents a milestone for Ethiopia's mining sector, potentially heralding a new era of industrial-scale mining in the country. This project, supported by strategic financing and favorable regulatory changes, could pave the way for increased foreign investment and development in Ethiopia's mineral resources sector, contributing to economic growth and development.