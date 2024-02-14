Keeley-Teton Advisors Shifts Focus to Small to Mid-Cap Stocks in Q4 2023

In a strategic shift, Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC, a renowned small to mid-cap value investment firm, has unveiled its 13F holdings for Q4 2023, revealing an amplified focus on small to mid-cap stocks. The firm's portfolio adjustments, which encompass 11 new stock positions and elevated stakes in 62 stocks, underscore a disciplined, bottom-up approach to navigating today's dynamic market landscape.

Keeley-Teton's Strategic Portfolio Expansion

Embracing a meticulous selection process, Keeley-Teton has bolstered its holdings in 62 stocks and added 11 new positions to its portfolio. The firm's strategic moves include increased stakes in prominent players such as Columbia Banking System Inc, Ensign Group Inc, and the S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The firm's expanded portfolio reflects its commitment to delivering value to clients and stakeholders through a collaborative research process and robust operational infrastructure.

Portfolio Pruning and Divestments

Keeley-Teton's Q4 2023 13F holdings also highlight the firm's decisive action in trimming its exposure to underperforming assets. The firm reduced its stakes in 185 stocks, with the most substantial reductions occurring in specific stocks. Moreover, Keeley-Teton completely divested from eight holdings, demonstrating the firm's unwavering dedication to maintaining a healthy and balanced portfolio.

Diversified Investments Across 11 Industries

The firm's latest 13F holdings reveal a wide-ranging allocation of resources across 11 industries. With investments spanning sectors such as finance, healthcare, and technology, Keeley-Teton remains steadfast in its mission to identify and capitalize on lucrative opportunities for its clients. In addition to the aforementioned top holdings, the firm has also maintained its strong positions in the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF.

As Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC continues to navigate the complexities of the investment world, the firm's recent portfolio adjustments demonstrate its unwavering commitment to delivering value to clients and stakeholders. By meticulously selecting stocks and diversifying its investments across various industries, Keeley-Teton is poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities and generate robust returns in the ever-evolving financial landscape.

