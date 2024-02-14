KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Carvana Auto Receivables Trust 2024-N1

In a significant development for the auto loan securitization market, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) has assigned preliminary ratings to Carvana Auto Receivables Trust 2024-N1. The ratings, announced on February 14, 2024, reflect the credit quality of the underlying auto loan receivables backing the issuance.

KBRA's Preliminary Ratings: A Beacon for Investors

KBRA's ratings provide investors with an independent assessment of the credit risk associated with the securities. The agency assigned preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by Carvana Auto Receivables Trust 2024-N1, a non-prime auto loan ABS transaction. This marks Carvana's first term ABS securitization in 2024.

Transaction Details: A Blend of Risk and Reward

The transaction totals approximately $444.53 million and is collateralized by automobile loans to primarily non-prime obligors. The securitized assets reflect a diverse mix of loan terms, with an average original loan term of 69 months and an average original loan-to-value ratio of 112%.

Methodology: A Robust Framework for Analysis

KBRA applied its Auto Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology, and ESG Global Rating Methodology in its analysis of the transaction. These frameworks enabled the agency to evaluate the credit risk of the underlying auto loans and the structural features of the securitization.

The transaction includes seven tranches with hard credit enhancement levels ranging from 48.75% to 1.25%. KBRA's preliminary ratings for the five classes of notes range from AA-(sf) to B-(sf). These ratings are subject to change upon completion of the final review.

In conclusion, KBRA's preliminary ratings for Carvana Auto Receivables Trust 2024-N1 offer valuable insights for investors looking to make informed decisions about investing in the trust. The ratings reflect the credit quality of the securitized assets and provide an indication of the risk associated with the trust. As the auto loan securitization market continues to evolve, independent assessments such as KBRA's ratings play a crucial role in promoting transparency and informed investment decisions.

Note: The "sf" suffix in the ratings denotes structured finance. This article does not provide investment advice or recommendations. Investors should conduct their own research and consult with financial advisors before making investment decisions.