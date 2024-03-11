Kazakhstan Witnesses Historic Low in Banking Dollarization: A 26-Year Record

Kazakhstan's banking sector has marked a significant milestone, with dollarization rates for deposits hitting historic lows, as reported by the National Bank of Kazakhstan. As of February 1, the dollarization rate for individual deposits plummeted to 22.2%, the lowest in 26 years, while the rate for entities reached 24.2%, setting a record for the past 16 years. This development underscores a notable shift in the financial landscape of the nation, with implications for both the banking sector and depositors.

Understanding the Decline in Dollarization

The process of dollarization typically occurs when a country starts to use the U.S. dollar alongside or in place of its domestic currency. The significant drop in Kazakhstan's dollarization rate can be attributed to the disparity in interest rates between tenge (the national currency) and foreign currency deposits, coupled with the fluctuating exchange rate. Additionally, the inflow of new tenge deposits and the outflow of foreign currency deposits have significantly influenced this trend. By February 1, the overall dollarization rate of deposits stood at 23.1%, with foreign currency deposits decreasing by 15.5% due to unattractive interest rates, prompting many to switch to tenge deposits or look for alternative financial instruments offering higher returns.

The Tenge's Strengthening Impact

The strengthening of the tenge, which appreciated by 1.9% in 2023, has played a crucial role in encouraging the shift away from dollarized deposits. This appreciation made tenge deposits more appealing, contributing to the historic low in dollarization rates. In January 2024, demand deposits accounted for 59.7% of all national currency deposits, while savings deposits saw an increase to 11.1%. Both demand and savings deposits experienced significant year-on-year increases of 42.3% and 48.3%, respectively, indicating a growing confidence in the local currency.

Public Confidence in Banking Sector Surges

A survey conducted by the National Bank revealed that 27% of Kazakhstanis had deposits in January 2024, the highest percentage since 2016. This surge in banking participation reflects a growing public confidence in Kazakhstan's financial institutions and the stability of the tenge. The shift towards tenge deposits and the decline in dollarization rates are indicative of a broader trend towards de-dollarization, which could have long-term implications for Kazakhstan's economy and its integration into the global financial system.

As Kazakhstan celebrates this historic low in banking dollarization, it stands at a crossroads that could redefine its economic future. The move towards a lesser reliance on the U.S. dollar signifies a strengthening national currency and financial stability. However, it also places the onus on policymakers and the banking sector to continue fostering an environment that encourages the growth of tenge deposits. The success of these efforts will be crucial in determining the trajectory of Kazakhstan's financial landscape in the years to come.