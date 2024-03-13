Kazakhstan to Launch 40 Major Projects with Foreign Investment in 2024, Aiming for Economic Growth

ASTANA – Kazakhstan embarks on an ambitious economic journey, announcing the introduction of at least 40 major projects involving foreign capital in 2024. This initiative, unveiled during a government session on March 12, chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and the Kazakh Invest national company's board of directors, underscores Kazakhstan's strategic vision to bolster its economy through significant foreign investment.

Strategic Investments and Key Partnerships

Kazakh Invest is at the forefront of supporting 200 projects worth $27.3 billion, which are expected to generate some 68,800 new jobs. Noteworthy among the slated projects for the current year is the collaboration with GE HealthCare from the U.S. for producing medical equipment in Astana. This partnership not only aims to cater to the local demand but also eyes the export market, along with providing educational programs to enhance national healthcare personnel skills. Additionally, Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche is set to commence production of antitumor drugs in Almaty, marking a significant step towards making Kazakhstan a hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing. Another significant venture includes Austria-based Lasselsberger's efforts to localize the production of ceramic tiles and construction materials, further reducing Kazakhstan's import dependency.

Prime Minister's Vision and Directive

Prime Minister Bektenov's directive to Kazakh Invest emphasizes attracting investors to projects that promise deep processing of grain, production of popular plastics, and localization of oil and gas equipment among others. Echoing the President's ambitious goal of elevating the economy to $450 billion by 2029, Bektenov highlighted the critical need for attracting at least $150 billion in foreign investments during this period. His call for "bold and innovative solutions" reflects a strategic approach to securing and nurturing large-scale investments, essential for Kazakhstan's economic aspirations.

Enhancing Kazakhstan's Investment Appeal

Since its establishment in 2017, Kazakh Invest has played a pivotal role in promoting Kazakhstan's socio-economic development by attracting foreign investment in priority economic sectors. The recent appointment of Yerzhan Yelekeyev as the chair of Kazakh Invest marks a new chapter in the organization's efforts to support investment projects comprehensively. With a background in Management and Financial Economics, Yelekeyev's leadership is anticipated to further Kazakhstan's vision of becoming an attractive destination for foreign investors, leveraging partnerships like those with GE HealthCare, Roche, and Lasselsberger to underscore Kazakhstan's investment potential.

As Kazakhstan forges ahead with its ambitious economic expansion plan, the strategic introduction of projects with foreign capital is poised to redefine its economic landscape. By focusing on high-value projects that promise job creation and reduce import dependency, Kazakhstan is setting a precedent for sustainable growth and development, aligned with global investment trends.