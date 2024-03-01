Kazakhstan Lifts Currency Export Restrictions, Eases Trade for EAEU Banks

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has officially signed a decree that marks a significant shift in the nation's financial and economic policies. By allowing commercial banks to export currencies of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries in cash and lifting the ban on the export of investment coins, Kazakhstan is taking a bold step towards enhancing its financial stability and regional cooperation. This move comes after a year of stringent restrictions aimed at safeguarding the country's economic interests.

Decree Details and Implications

The decree signed by President Tokayev not only permits the withdrawal of EAEU nations' cash currency from Kazakhstan by commercial banks but also removes the prohibition on the export of investment coins, specifically Altyn Barys gold and Kumis Barys silver coins issued by the National Bank. However, restrictions on exporting bars of refined gold in various weights and refined gold weighing more than 100 grams remain intact. This selective lifting of bans signifies Kazakhstan's strategic approach to financial regulation, prioritizing the circulation of investment coins while maintaining control over gold exports.

Background and Context

In March 2022, in response to a need to protect the country's financial stability, President Tokayev introduced several restrictions, including a prohibition on the export of foreign currency exceeding the equivalent of $10,000, alongside similar bans on gold bars and investment coins. These measures were part of a broader strategy to mitigate financial risks amidst global economic uncertainties. However, by mid-June 2022, the restrictions on foreign currency exports were relaxed for operations conducted by the National Bank and its affiliated organizations, marking the beginning of a gradual easing of financial controls.

Looking Forward: Economic and Regional Impact

This recent decree is anticipated to have a positive impact on Kazakhstan's banking sector and its trade relations within the EAEU. By facilitating the movement of regional currencies and investment-grade coins, Kazakhstan is reinforcing its commitment to regional economic integration and cooperation. This move could potentially lead to increased trade activity, improved financial liquidity, and stronger economic ties among EAEU member countries. However, the continued restrictions on gold exports underscore the country's cautious stance towards the management of its precious resources.

The decision by Kazakhstan to lift certain financial restrictions represents a significant development in the country's economic policy, signaling a move towards greater openness and regional collaboration. As the implications of these changes unfold, it will be crucial to monitor their impact on Kazakhstan's financial stability and its position within the EAEU. This strategic adjustment reflects a nuanced approach to economic regulation, balancing the benefits of increased trade and cooperation with the need for financial security.