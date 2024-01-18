en English
Business

KATEK’s ROCE Shows Positive Trend: An Attractive Investment Opportunity?

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:51 am EST
KATEK’s ROCE Shows Positive Trend: An Attractive Investment Opportunity?

In a recent market analysis, KATEK, an ETR-traded company bearing the ticker KTEK, has shown a promising upward trend in its Return on Capital Employed (ROCE). The metric is a crucial indicator for potential investors seeking multi-bagger opportunities. ROCE, calculated by dividing Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) by the net difference between Total Assets and Current Liabilities, assesses how effectively a company uses its capital to generate pre-tax profits.

KATEK’s ROCE: Upward Trend Despite Below-Average Performance

Currently, KATEK’s ROCE stands at 3.7%, which, while it falls below the Electronic industry’s average of 10%, is part of a positive trajectory. The company has made a significant turnaround from generating losses three years ago to now earning profits on its capital. This evolution has seen KATEK increase its capital employed by 136%, indicating the availability of profitable reinvestment opportunities.

A Note of Caution: High Current Liabilities to Total Assets Ratio

Despite the encouraging signs, potential investors should tread carefully. KATEK’s high current liabilities to total assets ratio, standing at 40%, implies that the company’s business is significantly funded by suppliers or short-term creditors. This dynamic could add an element of risk to the investment.

Looking Ahead: An Attractive Investment?

While KATEK’s current ROCE is not the highest, its positive trajectory and the fact that the stock has declined 19% in the past year may make it an attractive investment. This potential appeal hinges on the company’s valuation and future prospects. Investors are advised to conduct further research on KATEK, including any potential warning signs and to consider other companies with higher returns on equity.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

