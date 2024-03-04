Kate Moore Joins Dorsey & Whitney in Phoenix, Boosting Finance & Restructuring Group

Kate Moore has recently been appointed as a Partner in the Finance & Restructuring group at Dorsey & Whitney LLP, a prominent law firm revealed today. With her extensive experience in advising lenders throughout financing transactions, Moore strengthens the firm's capabilities in this sector. Previously a partner and the national chair of the Financial Services industry team at Quarles & Brady, Moore brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new role.

Expanding Expertise and Client Base

Moore's expertise spans a broad range of clients, including international financial institutions, life companies, and regional and specialty debt funds. Her substantial real estate finance practice is complemented by significant transactional workout experience, positioning her as a key asset to Dorsey & Whitney's team. Scott Jenkins, head of Dorsey's Phoenix office, expressed enthusiasm for Moore's joining, highlighting the positive impact on the firm's banking and financial institutions group nationally.

A Strategic Move for Growth

Moore's decision to join Dorsey & Whitney was influenced by her previous collaborations with many of the firm's attorneys in Phoenix. She anticipates that her move will not only benefit her clients but will also contribute to the firm's overall growth strategy. Dorsey & Whitney's commitment to providing grounded, results-oriented counsel has made it a trusted business partner since 1912, with a diverse client base across various industries.

Looking Towards the Future

The addition of Kate Moore to the Dorsey & Whitney team marks a significant step in the firm's efforts to expand its finance and restructuring capabilities. With a history of serving some of the world's most successful companies, Dorsey & Whitney continues to enhance its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of its clients. Moore's expertise and leadership promise to drive further success for the firm and its clients in the competitive finance sector.