Karnataka High Court Grants NMC Health Founder Permission to Travel Abroad for Medical Treatment Amid Loan Recovery Proceedings

In a noteworthy decision, the Karnataka High Court granted Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, the founder of NMC Health in Abu Dhabi, permission to travel abroad for medical treatment. This ruling comes despite the ongoing loan recovery proceedings against Shetty, which had resulted in the issuance of Lookout Circulars (LOCs) by Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank.

Advertisment

A Delicate Balance: Justice and Health Amidst Financial Turmoil

The High Court's decision hinged on a careful consideration of Shetty's health and the banks' interests. The court recognized that Shetty's medical condition necessitated travel to Abu Dhabi for treatment, while also acknowledging the need to protect the banks' interests in the ongoing loan recovery proceedings.

To achieve this balance, the court suspended the LOCs and the endorsement by the Bureau of Immigration against Shetty. However, the court imposed strict conditions to ensure his return to India for legal proceedings when required. Shetty was directed to file an affidavit promising not to interfere with his properties globally and to return to India as needed.

Advertisment

Upholding Fundamental Rights: A Precedent-Setting Decision

The court's ruling also highlighted the importance of adhering to statutory provisions and protecting fundamental rights. The court emphasized that the power to issue LOCs cannot be delegated to public sector bank heads, as they are not subordinate to the central or state government.

The court's decision to invalidate the Office Memoranda (OMs) issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding LOCs sets a significant precedent. It underscores the importance of following correct legal procedures and safeguarding individuals' fundamental rights, even in the context of financial disputes.

Advertisment

The Road Ahead: Ensuring Justice and Protecting Interests

While the court did not strike down the OMs on LOCs, it clarified that no LOC can be issued solely for loan recovery. This distinction is crucial, as it ensures that the use of LOCs is not misused or overextended.

The court further noted that banks' interests can be protected through a Mareva injunction order, which prohibits an individual from dealing with their assets. This alternative provides a means to safeguard the banks' interests without infringing upon an individual's fundamental rights.

Advertisment

As Shetty prepares to travel to Abu Dhabi for medical treatment, the Karnataka High Court's decision serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between justice and individual rights. The ruling sets a precedent that could influence future interpretations and actions related to LOCs, emphasizing the importance of adhering to statutory provisions and protecting fundamental rights.

In this intricate dance between health, justice, and financial interests, the court has meticulously navigated the complexities of the case. Today's ruling not only impacts Shetty's immediate future but also carries far-reaching implications for the legal landscape surrounding LOCs and loan recovery proceedings.

As Shetty embarks on his journey to Abu Dhabi, the High Court of Karnataka's decision echoes with the promise of justice tempered with compassion. The court's careful consideration of Shetty's health, the banks' interests, and the importance of upholding fundamental rights has resulted in a ruling that strikes a delicate balance amidst the financial turmoil. This decision serves as a beacon, illuminating the path forward in cases where individual rights and financial interests intersect, and setting a precedent for future legal interpretations and actions related to LOCs.