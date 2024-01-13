Kanye West: Legal Woes and Unpaid Taxes Amidst Father-Son Outing

In the quiet suburb of Thousand Oaks, Los Angeles, Grammy-winning rapper, Kanye West, was seen spending quality time with his son, Saint. The father-son outing came amidst a whirlwind of legal and financial woes surrounding the 46-year-old music mogul.

Legal and Financial Struggles

Kanye, once hailed as a symbol of success in the music industry, now faces a lawsuit for allegedly assaulting an autograph seeker in 2022. The legal trouble, however, is just the tip of the iceberg. The acclaimed rapper is also wrestling with significant financial challenges, with reports suggesting he owes over $1 million in unpaid taxes.

Yeezy Apparel Under Scrutiny

His company, Yeezy Apparel, LLC, is under the target of four active tax liens filed for unpaid business taxes amounting to $934,033.56. Additionally, Kanye is reported to owe $101,093 in property taxes on homes previously shared with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Loss of Partnerships and Property Sale

Following a series of anti-Semitic rants in October 2022, Kanye lost his partnerships with iconic brands such as Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga. This has compounded his financial difficulties. In a bid to alleviate some of these burdens, he now seeks to sell a Malibu oceanfront property purchased for $57 million in September 2021, even if it means suffering a $4 million loss.

Unfazed Amidst Turmoil

Despite these challenges, Kanye continues to engage with his family, as evident in his recent outing with Saint, dressed in his black-and-white Sports Academy uniform. Amidst the turmoil, Kanye’s commitment to his son paints a picture of resilience and a determination to maintain a semblance of normalcy.