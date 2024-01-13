en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Kanye West: Legal Woes and Unpaid Taxes Amidst Father-Son Outing

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:33 pm EST
Kanye West: Legal Woes and Unpaid Taxes Amidst Father-Son Outing

In the quiet suburb of Thousand Oaks, Los Angeles, Grammy-winning rapper, Kanye West, was seen spending quality time with his son, Saint. The father-son outing came amidst a whirlwind of legal and financial woes surrounding the 46-year-old music mogul.

Legal and Financial Struggles

Kanye, once hailed as a symbol of success in the music industry, now faces a lawsuit for allegedly assaulting an autograph seeker in 2022. The legal trouble, however, is just the tip of the iceberg. The acclaimed rapper is also wrestling with significant financial challenges, with reports suggesting he owes over $1 million in unpaid taxes.

Yeezy Apparel Under Scrutiny

His company, Yeezy Apparel, LLC, is under the target of four active tax liens filed for unpaid business taxes amounting to $934,033.56. Additionally, Kanye is reported to owe $101,093 in property taxes on homes previously shared with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Loss of Partnerships and Property Sale

Following a series of anti-Semitic rants in October 2022, Kanye lost his partnerships with iconic brands such as Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga. This has compounded his financial difficulties. In a bid to alleviate some of these burdens, he now seeks to sell a Malibu oceanfront property purchased for $57 million in September 2021, even if it means suffering a $4 million loss.

Unfazed Amidst Turmoil

Despite these challenges, Kanye continues to engage with his family, as evident in his recent outing with Saint, dressed in his black-and-white Sports Academy uniform. Amidst the turmoil, Kanye’s commitment to his son paints a picture of resilience and a determination to maintain a semblance of normalcy.

0
Finance United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finance

See more
5 mins ago
Maritime Union's 'Cat-and-Mouse' Game with DP World: A Battle of High Stakes
In the high-stakes maritime industry, members of the Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) have intensified their dispute with stevedoring giant DP World. This latest phase reflects a strategic ‘cat-and-mouse’ game, with the union employing pressure tactics to secure their demands while simultaneously hoping to circumvent federal intervention. Union Escalates Dispute Amid the escalating discord, the
Maritime Union's 'Cat-and-Mouse' Game with DP World: A Battle of High Stakes
Malta's Local Food Producers Face Unfair Competition: A Call for Sustainable Practices
40 mins ago
Malta's Local Food Producers Face Unfair Competition: A Call for Sustainable Practices
Balikbayan Box Controversy: OFWs and Families File Complaints Against Cargo Firm
48 mins ago
Balikbayan Box Controversy: OFWs and Families File Complaints Against Cargo Firm
Australia's IPO Drought: Causes and Potential Solutions
8 mins ago
Australia's IPO Drought: Causes and Potential Solutions
Western Australia's Pandemic Stimulus Grants Soar to Half a Billion Dollars, Stirring Industry Turmoil
27 mins ago
Western Australia's Pandemic Stimulus Grants Soar to Half a Billion Dollars, Stirring Industry Turmoil
Belize Ministry of Human Development Bids Farewell to CEO Tanya Santos Neal
34 mins ago
Belize Ministry of Human Development Bids Farewell to CEO Tanya Santos Neal
Latest Headlines
World News
AI Revolutionizing Indian Healthcare: Insights from Dr. Naresh Trehan
1 min
AI Revolutionizing Indian Healthcare: Insights from Dr. Naresh Trehan
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveil Official Wedding Photos
5 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveil Official Wedding Photos
Massive Demonstration in London Calls for End to 'Israeli Genocide in Gaza'
6 mins
Massive Demonstration in London Calls for End to 'Israeli Genocide in Gaza'
Cleanliness and Mental Health: The 'Clean Enough' Approach
8 mins
Cleanliness and Mental Health: The 'Clean Enough' Approach
Ugandan Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 for Land-Related Fraud
8 mins
Ugandan Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 for Land-Related Fraud
Global Day of Action for Gaza: Worldwide Protests Demand Policy Change
9 mins
Global Day of Action for Gaza: Worldwide Protests Demand Policy Change
Violent Confrontation for Sampa's Agents in Petauke: A Turn of Events
11 mins
Violent Confrontation for Sampa's Agents in Petauke: A Turn of Events
Political Controversy Ignites as Keir Starmer Criticizes Rishi Sunak
12 mins
Political Controversy Ignites as Keir Starmer Criticizes Rishi Sunak
Bunyoro Kitara Diocese Bishop Announces Retirement: A Legacy of Change and Development
12 mins
Bunyoro Kitara Diocese Bishop Announces Retirement: A Legacy of Change and Development
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
4 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
5 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app