Africa

Kamanjab Village Council Offers Discount on Water Bills to Recover Debts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:01 am EST
Kamanjab Village Council Offers Discount on Water Bills to Recover Debts

In a strategic move to recover long-standing debts, the Kamanjab Village Council in Namibia has launched an initiative to offer a 24% discount on outstanding water bills. The council, currently owed N$7 million by defaulters, some of whom have debts over thirty years old, hopes this initiative will encourage residents to meet their financial obligations.

New Strategy to Improve Cash Flow

The accounting officer of the Village Council, Jogen Arnold /Urib, confirmed this initiative, stating that it aims not just to motivate debt payoffs but also to enhance the council’s cash flow. Kamanjab’s debts are not limited to its residents; it owes N$3.5 million to NamWater and has an overall debt of N$14 million when other creditors are included.

A Borehole Drilling Project

In addition to the debt-collection strategy, the council has also embarked on a borehole drilling project. This venture is aimed at creating its own water source, a move expected to curtail costs and losses associated with water supply. By developing an independent water source, Kamanjab seeks to become self-reliant and financially stable in the long run.

Financial Relief amid Covid-19 Pandemic

The council had previously received government funds in December of the past year to offset water losses incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, it seeks to extend a similar financial relief to its consumers, operating on a zero-based budget. The 24% discount on outstanding water bills signals an attempt to relieve the financial pressures on its residents while simultaneously improving its own fiscal health.

Africa Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

