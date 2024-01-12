en English
Business

Kamal Bhatia to Succeed Pat Halter as President and CEO of Principal Asset Management

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:17 pm EST
Kamal Bhatia to Succeed Pat Halter as President and CEO of Principal Asset Management

Kamal Bhatia, presently the global head of investments and president of Principal Funds, has been designated as the new president and CEO of Principal Asset Management. Scheduled to assume his role from February 10, 2024, Bhatia will succeed Pat Halter who is slated for retirement on April 2 after a commendable 40-year tenure with the company. During this period of transition, Halter will undertake duties as the division president.

Confidence in Bhatia’s Leadership

Dan Houston, the chairman, president, and CEO of Principal, expressed firm belief in Bhatia’s capabilities to shepherd the company amidst unpredictable markets and evolving client needs. Bhatia’s new duties will encompass the formulation of strategy, guiding investment performance, and fostering client growth for Principal’s substantial $651 billion asset management business.

Bhatia’s Focus Areas

His focus will be trained on public and private investment capabilities, multi-asset products, and retirement solutions, addressing the needs of a diverse clientele including institutional, wealth, and retirement sectors. Bhatia brings to the table a robust background in asset management, having held leadership positions at esteemed organizations such as OC Private Capital, OppenheimerFunds, TIAA-CREF Asset Management, Mellon Asset Management, and Citigroup.

Bhatia’s Journey with Principal

Bhatia joined the ranks of Principal in 2019 and swiftly ascended to his current roles, including the position of chief operating officer for the asset management business in 2020 and global head of investments in 2023. Houston also took the opportunity to acknowledge Halter’s significant contributions to the company’s asset management, particularly in real estate, which has facilitated Principal’s expansion into international markets and established it as a leading global real estate investment manager.

Retirement of a Veteran

The retirement of Pat Halter marks the end of an era for the company. His four-decade-long service has been instrumental in the firm’s growth and success, particularly in the sphere of real estate. As Halter steps into his interim role as division president, the firm prepares for a new chapter under the leadership of Kamal Bhatia.

Business Finance United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

