Just Life Group's Dividend Dilemma: Insights Before the Ex-Dividend Date

Just Life Group Limited (NZSE:JLG) stock is poised for its ex-dividend date in a mere 4 days, marking a pivotal moment for investors. With the ex-dividend date fast approaching on the 11th of March, potential shareholders are reminded that any stock purchases made on or after this date may not settle in time to qualify for the upcoming dividend payment on the 18th of March. The impending dividend payout is set at NZ$0.0035294 per share, following a total dividend distribution of NZ$0.012 to shareholders last year. This situation presents a yield of 5.1% based on Just Life Group's current stock price of NZ$0.235, highlighting the significance of dividends for long-term investment returns, provided they continue to be paid.
Dividend Sustainability: Earnings vs. Cash Flow
An essential aspect to evaluate when considering Just Life Group's dividend sustainability is the payout ratio. Last year, the company allocated more than half (59%) of its earnings to dividends, a common practice among many firms. However, assessing the cash flow is crucial for a comprehensive understanding. Fortunately, Just Life Group's dividend payout constituted only 24% of its free cash flow over the last year, indicating a sustainable dividend payment from a cash perspective.
Impact of Earnings Decline on Dividends
A declining earnings trajectory poses risks to dividend sustainability. Over the past five years, Just Life Group has seen its earnings per share decrease by 6.3% annually, raising concerns about potential dividend cuts if this trend continues. This decline in earnings per share directly affects the maximum dividend that can be paid, underscoring the importance of monitoring earnings performance.
Examining Dividend Growth History
Historical dividend growth rates provide valuable insights into a company's future dividend prospects. Unfortunately, Just Life Group's dividends per share have seen an average annual decrease of 7.0% over the past seven years, which is not encouraging. This reduction in dividend payments, coupled with falling earnings, suggests careful consideration before investing in Just Life Group for its dividend.
Before making an investment decision, it's crucial to weigh the merits and risks associated with Just Life Group's dividends. While the company's payout ratio and cash flow analysis suggest a currently sustainable dividend, the declining earnings and dividend history signal caution. Investors should consider these factors alongside Just Life Group's overall risk profile, which includes several warning signs identified in our investment analysis.